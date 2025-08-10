WWE Superstar Announces Departure After Contract Expires
Ashante Thee Adonis has announced his departure from WWE.
The former Hit Row member, also known as Tehuti Miles, took to social media Sunday morning to express his gratitude for the last six years and his excitement for what's ahead for him in his pro wrestling career.
"I'm truly excited to show the world what I can really do. Sometimes you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode. I believe I'm the face of the future and the reason your girl stopped texting you back.- Tehuti Miles on his X account
This is a brand new beginning. I am becoming the best version of myself. You have only seen a glimpse of my true potential, and I'm just scratching the surface. I know that to some this can be a dark time, but stars can't shine without darkness."
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select dug further into Miles' exit from WWE and is reporting that this is not a case of a talent being released early from their contract. His most recent deal with the company had simply expired.
This marks his second departure from WWE. Miles and the rest of Hit Row were released in November 2021, but were brought back sans Swerve Strickland in August 2022 under the Paul 'Triple H' Levesque creative regime.
Hit Row wasn't much of a hit without Swerve
Swerve Strickland signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling during Hit Row's time away from WWE, which made him unavailable to return alongside of Adonis, Top Dolla and B-Fab.
While Swerve's career would flourish in AEW, his old faction struggled to stay relevant on the main roster. Top Dolla, now known as A.J. Francis as a member of the TNA roster, was released from his contract in September 2023.
Adonis found himself back in NXT not long after and he formed a tag team with Cedric Alexander. The duo would not have much time to gain any traction as Alexander would soon leave WWE. Ashante would go on to work with numerous talents over his final months with WWE.
With Adonis now gone, B-Fab stands as the only Hit Row member still with WWE. She is an active competitor on the SmackDown roster as both an ally to the Street Profits and sometimes tag team partner of Michin.
She most recently wrestled Chelsea Green on WWE Main Event and attempted to help Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins win back the WWE Tag Team Championships during the Six-Way TLC Ladder Match at SummerSlam.
