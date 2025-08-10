Karrion Kross And Scarlett Moved To Alumni Section Of WWE's Website, But Are They Done?
The clock appears to have struck midnight on Karrion Kross and Scarlett's time in WWE, if recent actions by the company's digital team are to be believed.
The popular Monday Night Raw act were moved to the alumni section of WWE's website overnight, signaling that their contracts had expired without any agreements in place to extend their deals.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select had reported that their contracts were up as of midnight on Sunday, August 10 and the pair would likely be answering numerous questions about their status in the coming days.
Kross and Scarlett were among the first previously released talents that were brought back to WWE when Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took over as the Chief Content Officer. They signed three year deals in the summer of 2022 and re-debuted on the August 5 episode of SmackDown by attacking Drew McIntyre.
The duo failed to gain much traction with the WWE Universe during the first couple years of their contracts, but their popularity has skyrocketed over the past several months. Kross' brilliant character work, both on screen and on social media, garnered a cult-like following that only grew with each passing week.
He's consistently been among the top merchandise movers during that time. Even forcing the company to introduce a new line of a swag and to make his t-shirts available for purchase at Raw venues across the country.
Which makes the move not to re-sign him or Scarlett... suspicious.
Here we go again... is this a work or shoot?
There are numerous aspects of this situation that don't quite pass the smell test. The obvious being Kross and Scarlett's popularity and ability to move merchandise. If there's one thing that WWE values, it's a talent's power to make the company money.
Furthermore, WWE commentary was still promoting Kross' new book during both episodes of Raw and NXT this week.
Kross and Scarlett also saw their screen time increase as their contract expiration dates drew closer, which is typically the exact opposite of what happens. If WWE believes a talent isn't going to re-sign, or if management has no intention of re-signing them, they are usually pulled from television way in advance.
Kross just competed at SummerSlam last weekend against Sami Zayn, albeit in a losing effort.
It is entirely possible that WWE kept Kross and Scarlett involved creatively hoping that they'd be able to negotiate extensions in time, but multiple outlets have reported that WWE didn't even make an offer to the couple until this past week.
This is certainly a situation worth monitoring, but just be cognizant that what you read and hear regarding Karrion Kross and Scarlett over next few days could be different from the truth. Or... it could factual.
You have to love the cloud of uncertainty that is always hovering around WWE.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
AEW Collision Results [8/9/25]: Hangman Stands Tall, Fletcher Defends TNT Title
Moné Appears at Athena's All-Women Indie Show; Statlander Announced For Sequel
TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher Recently Signed Contract Extension With AEW
How Much Peacock Offered To Compete With ESPN For WWE PLE's Revealed