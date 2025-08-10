Mercedes Moné Appears At Athena's Texas All Women's Show; Kris Statlander Announced For October 25 Sequel
The Moné Train made a surprise stop in Bedford, Texas tonight.
The TBS Champion and "8 Belts" Mercedes Moné appeared at MPX Who Runs The World tonight. Who Runs The World is the first all-women's show hosted and promoted by ROH Women's World Champion Athena in her home state of Texas.
Athena is the owner of Metroplex Wrestling, also known as MPX.
Before Moné walked out to the ring, Athena addressed the crowd to announce the second "Who Runs The World" show, which will take place on October 25 in Irving, TX, and shared her own experiences as a wrestler on the Texas independent wrestling scene, including her participation in the American Joshi tournament. That tournament inspired her to create a new belt for MPX.
The mention of a new belt summoned the "8 belts" CEO. Moné expressed interest in the new MPX title as well as interest in Athena's ROH Women's World Championship.
To keep the interaction light and focused on the actual competitors on the card, Moné ended her appearance by convincing Athena to do the CEO dance to her theme.
Whether or not Mercedes Moné will officially wrestle on the "Who Runs The World? 2" show on October 25 remains to be seen, but it's safe to say it's a huge possibility.
Also of note is the budding alliance between Athena and Moné. They battled earlier this year in the Owen Hart Women's Tournament at Dynamite Spring Breakthru in one of the best TV matches of the year.
This week on Dynamite, the two champions seemed to reach a silent truce in their rivalry as Mercedes looks ahead to facing Alex Windsor at Forbidden Door London, and Athena feuds with Toni Storm, the woman who handed Moné her first AEW loss at All In Texas.
Other AEW talent at the MPW show tonight included Billie Starkz who opened the show in a standout match with Texas indie star Maya World, as well as former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose.
Before the main event, Athena announced that former TBS Champion Kris Statlander would be making her MPX debut at "Who Runs The World? 2" on October 25 in Irving, Texas.
Statlander has been making more non-AEW appearances over the past few weeks, most recently winning the EVE International Championship in England.
The Latest on AEW, WWE & More
TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher Recently Signed Contract Extension With AEW
Eddie Kingston Gives Update On Potential AEW Forbidden Door Appearance
Tony Khan Reveals Biggest Regret As AEW President
How Much Peacock Offered To Compete With ESPN For WWE PLE's Reportedly Revealed