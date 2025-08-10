TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher Recently Signed Contract Extension With AEW
Kyle Fletcher has already proven himself to be one of the best young professional wrestlers in the world and he'll continue to hone his skills in All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future.
The reigning TNT Champion reportedly re-signed with AEW earlier this year and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says it's a long-term deal with Fletcher expected to play a major role in the company's future.
"Fightful can confirm that the multi-year deal was quietly agreed to earlier this spring," Ross Sapp reported Friday night. "It’s considered a big money deal, especially in relation to Fletcher’s age, and he figures to be a big player in the company moving forward."
The 26-year-old is in the midst of his most significant push to date in All Elite Wrestling. Fletcher captured the TNT Championship when defeated Dustin Rhodes in a brutal Chicago Street Fight on the July 31 edition of AEW Collision.
He put the gold on the line for the first time less than an hour before the news of his contract extension broke, and the title defenses are expected to ramp up in the days and weeks ahead.
Kyle Fletcher eyes big time match-up at Forbidden Door
The Protostar successfully defended his TNT Championship Saturday night on AEW Collision when he defeated The Stone Pitbull Tomohiro Ishii. After the match was over, Fletcher issued an open challenge to anyone in New Japan Pro Wrestling to come square off with him next.
Fletcher demanded that the company send their very best to face him for the TNT Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door coming up on Sunday, August 24 from the O2 Arena in London.
Don Callis would soon follow up Kyle's promo by issuing a challenge of his own backstage. While wearing a 'one of a kind' NJPW necktie, Callis called for a Forbidden Door tune-up match for Fletcher this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, OH. Callis promised that after Kyle wins, he was going to choke out whomever NJPW sent to the Queen City with that very necktie.
Current AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Card:
Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship
The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The winner of FTR vs. Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. TBD STARDOM Talent vs. TBD CMLL Talent for the TBS Championship
Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. TBS NJPW Talent for the TNT Championship
