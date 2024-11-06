WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Sets The Record Straight On His Hollywood Ambitions
Seth Rollins says he's open to taking on more acting gigs in the future, but recently admitted that he doesn't get the same joy from making movies as he does from being inside the wrestling ring.
It was during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder that the topic of pro wrestlers making the transition to full-time Hollywood movie stars came up. The self-proclaimed visionary doesn't see that happening in his future.
"There are some people out there who love the Hollywood thing," Rollins said. "I've done a couple of things, I don't love it. I don't. I wish I did. I wish I could sit here and say 'I love it.'"
It's been confirmed that Rollins secured a role in the upcoming Captain America movie, although it's unclear if his part as a member of the Serpent Society was cut amid a series of reshoots. There's been no sign of him in any theatrical trailers or promotional material thus far, with the movie set for a Valentine's Day release next year.
Regardless of whether he makes his MCU debut in February or not, Rollins does not see this leading to a larger set of acting commitments down the line. At least to the point that they consistently cut into what's left of his in-ring career.
"Cody (Rhodes) might be a Hollywood guy, I don't know. John (Cena), that's what he wants to do and he's great at it. Dwayne, he was from the get-go. His run was short. He comes in in '98 and is gone in 2002 to do Scorpion King. Four years, he's in and out. He always saw himself as being The Rock, the biggest movie star on the planet. He always saw himself taking those steps to get to that level. I see myself more like Triple H."
While the Rock, John Cena and Dave Bautista have gone on to wildly successful film careers with their full-time wrestling days behind them, Rollins wants to stick around in the business for as long as he can. Even after he leaves his boots in the ring.
"I might dabble in movies and stuff here and there, but I see myself continuing to help the business grow as I start to age out of the in ring process. I have a ways to go. I'm certainly closer to the end than the beginning, but when I do get to that point, that's where I see myself. Hopefully, there will be a place there for me, but I do see myself there. That's my blueprint."
