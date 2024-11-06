WWE NXT Preview (11/6/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Another notable edition of WWE NXT takes place tonight from the home of ECW, the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pa.
The featured match on the show is NXT Heavyweight Champion Trick Williams teaming up with ECW and WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley to take on former heavyweight titlist Ethan Page and Ridge Holland.
The feud began at Halloween Havoc when Holland interrupted the WWE Hall of Famer on multiple occasions as he was doing the pre-show and updates from inside the arena throughout the show. Then on last week's edition of NXT, Dudley had a segment with Holland and Page to where he put the former on notice. But at the conclusion of the show, Holland and Page attacked Williams and were beating him down until Dudley came in to makle the save.
Also on the show, Je'Von Evans will take on Wes Lee, Jaida Parker meets Lola Vice with ECW veteran Dawn Marie as the special guest referee.
WWE NXT will also include ECW icons Rob Van Dam and Francine.
Here is what you need to know about this week's episode of WWE NXT.
Match Card (Announced)
Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ethan Page and Ridge Holland
Je'Von Evans vs. Wes Lee
Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice w/Dawn Marie as special guest referee
Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyxx vs. Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaira, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer
Special apperances by Rob Van Dam & Francine
NXT General Manager Ava Raine to make a special announcement
How To Watch NXT Tonight:
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: The CW Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Peacock (Next day)