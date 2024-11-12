Wrestling On FanNation

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Set For WWE Survivor Series

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

It's official.

After beating Seth Rollins, Sheamus, and Dominik Mysterio on last week's episode of WWE Raw, Damian Priest will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Survivor Series.

This week on Raw, Gunther kicked off the show and walked to the ring for a confrontation with Damian Priest. As he did, the announce team revealed that the title match was made official for he PLE on November 30.

Damian Priest did go face-to-face with Gunther in the show's opening segment. Priest told Gunther that he was starting to doubt himself after losing to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Priest said that he didn't really believe he could beat Gunther the last time they faced off, but that he was more confident than ever this time around.

Eventually, Ludwig Kaiser walked out to the ring and Priest decked him with a punch. Priest then tried to get Gunther to fight. Instead, the world champion rolled out of the ring.

WWE Survivor Series airs live on Peacock from Vancouver, Canada. The only other announced match at this time is the men's War Games match, which pits The OG Bloodline -- Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn against The New Bloodline -- Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa.

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon.

