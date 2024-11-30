WWE Survivor Series 2024: Start Time, Date, How To Watch, Match Card & More
On paper, the final WWE PLE of 2024 appears to be a memorable as Survivor Series takes place Saturday from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The event is highlighted by a Men's and Women's War Games matches. The headliner is expected to be the men's affair with high stakes battle of Bloodlines as the original faction of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jey and Jimmy Uso and new member CM Punk battle the new version of the faction of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and new member Bronson Reed.
Punk returned to WWE for the first time since his win over Drew McIntyre inside Hell In A Cell at October's Bad Blood to cap off a historic feud. He came out to help out a returning Paul Heyman and stand side by side with Reigns, Zayn and The Usos to thwart off Bloodline 2.0.
Tensions were raised on Friday's SmackDown as Heyman, Punk and Reigns had a tense sit down. Punk and Reigns expressed their disdain for one another. The former reiterated to Reigns he's doing a favor to their "wiseman", much to the angst of Reigns. At the end, they both agreed it would be a one-time deal.
The Men's Games will favor The New Bloodline as Fatu defeated Jey Uso to give his team the pivotal one-man advantage until all 10 men are inside the painful steel structure.
The Women's War Games match will have the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Iyo Sky and Naomi against Candace LeRae, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez and Tiffany Stratton.
Also on the show, Gunther puts the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Damian Priest. The former beat the latter at SummerSlam to win the belt. Priest got the chance to reclaim his belt after winning a No. 1 contenders match on the Nov. 4 episode of WWE Raw.
Here is everything you need to know about WWE Survivor Series 2024.
How to Watch WWE Survivor Series 2024 Tonight
North America: Peacock, Traditional PPV via your local cable and satellite providers Everywhere but North America: WWE Network
WWE Survivor Series 2024 Start Time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
WWE Survivor Series begins at a special time of 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. The kickoff show starts at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.
Where is Survivor Series 2024?
WWE Survivor Series 2024 takes place from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Britsh Columbia, Canada.