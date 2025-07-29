Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Unreal Reveals Vastly Different Proposed WrestleMania 41 Card, Including Stone Cold Return

The first draft of the WrestleMania 41 card looked much different than what actually took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

John Cena
When they say 'plans change' they mean it.

WWE Unreal is now available for streaming on Netflix. The new docuseries chronicles the build up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, offering never before seen backstage access and insight into what it takes to put on the company's biggest show of the year.

During one of the episodes, a shot of a white board was captured on camera. It shows off a proposed rundown for the 'Showcase of the Immortals' and the list of matches is vastly different from what the final card ended up being this past April. It included a Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio match and the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin as a special guest referee.

Proposed WrestleMania 41 Card:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

The Wyatt Sicks vs. Judgment Day in a 10-person Mixed Tag Team Match

Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY & Asuka for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio

Bron Breakker vs. Drew McIntyre with Special Guest Referee Stone Cold Steve Austin

Rey Mysterio w/ Travis Scott vs. Chad Gable

Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Ladder Match for the United States Championship

The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to chat with Chelsea Green ahead of the premiere of WWE Unreal. The inaugural Women's United States Champion spoke about her thorough process for making creative pitches and what she hopes to learn from watching the new docuseries.

