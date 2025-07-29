WWE NXT Preview (7/29/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It’s another intriguing edition of WWE NXT at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
The brand returns to its familiar spot after hitting the road last week in Houston, and one championship match has already been announced.
Ethan Page introduced a new Canada-themed NXT North American Championship, stating that he would no longer represent the entire continent as champion because “everything is better in Canada.”
That led to a surprise showdown with TNA director of authority Santino Marella, who noted that despite living in Canada, he wasn’t going to let Page run down everyone else.
Santino talked to NXT general manager Ava and got an opportunity at the championship, so Page will put the new-look title on the line against an unlikely opponent.
Will Page retain? Or could Santino pull out the Cobra to score the shocking upset?
Meanwhile, things are heating up in the NXT women’s division, with a host of personal issues across the board.
In a rematch from Evolution, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne is set to defend the TNA Knockouts Championship against Masha Slamovich on Thursday’s edition of Impact. However, Fatal Influence has other business to handle on NXT.
Both Lash Legend and Jaida Parker made their title aspirations known a week ago, and they’ll take aim at Jayne’s friends to perhaps move a step closer to a championship match.
Legend will face Fallon Henley, while Parker goes one-on-one with Jazmyn Nyx.
Speaking of the women’s division, Blake Monroe is coming off of a successful NXT singles debut against Wren Sinclair, but it’s what she did afterward that has everyone talking. Monroe, who turned on Jordynne Grace at Evolution, hit her former friend with a vicious headbutt before dropping Grace with a DDT onto a steel chair.
What will Monroe have to say about her actions? And can Grace finally get her revenge?
Elsewhere, The Undertaker appeared on last week’s show to try to talk some sense into Trick Williams, but the TNA Champion wasn’t having it.
That led to Undertaker hitting a chokeslam on him, which figures to have Trick fuming after being embarrassed by the WWE Hall of Famer.
That wasn’t the only thing Undertaker did during his special appearance, as he had some words of advice for Je’Von Evans as well. Evans was focused on trying to figure out a new goal in NXT, and Undertaker made it clear that he should focus on going after the biggest dog in the yard.
The question is, what’s next for NXT Champion Oba Femi after retaining his title against Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs?
Speaking of Inamura and Briggs, are they still friends after Briggs went after Inamura after the match?
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s edition of NXT:
How to Watch WWE NXT Tonight
Streaming/Cable: The CW
WWE NXT Start Time
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE NXT Location
Location: 713 Music Hall in Houston, TX
WW NXT Card (Announced)
Santino Marella vs. Ethan Page (c) for the NXT North American Championship
Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley
Jaida Parker vs. Jazmyn Nyx
