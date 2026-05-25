WWE Raw Preview (5/25/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

We are less than a week away from WWE Clash in Italy, and Monday Night Raw will take over the Schottenstein Center tonight on the campus of The Ohio State University.

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to the Red Brand last week, just shy of a month after we were led to believe that he had retired. The Beast left his gloves and boots in the ring at WrestleMania 42, but now he's back for another shot at Oba Femi.

The Ruler has a contract for a rematch with The Beast at Clash in Italy waiting for him, and he's scheduled to kick off the show tonight in Columbus to respond to Brock Lesnar's sneak attack and challenge.

🚨 BROCK LESNAR IS BACK!!!! 🚨



AND JUST HIT OBA FEMI WITH FOUR F-5s!!!! pic.twitter.com/lxmJTicOVO — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2026

Speaking of contracts, both Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will be on Raw tonight to sign all the necessary paperwork for their World Heavyweight Championship Match this coming Sunday afternoon.

The Samoan Werewolf was seconds away from being fired by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce last week, but Fatu issued a challenge for Tribal Combat at the last possible moment, knowing full well that The OTC would have no choice but to accept.

One match has been made official for the show thus far. A week after saving WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella from a post-match beat down at the hands of The Judgment Day, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will face off against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in women's tag team action.

General Manager Adam Pearce is also expecting Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch to make an appearance on Netflix tonight, most likely to file a complaint about having to defend her title against Sol Ruca at Clash in Italy.

The Vision, fresh off their victory over The Street Profits at Saturday Night's Main Event, are also being advertised for the show. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of the Red Brand. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced before Raw goes live on the air.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria want nothing more than to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, but that doesn't mean they don't have respect for the current titleholders. Bayley and Lyra came to the rescue of Paige and Brie Bella last Monday night as they were being beaten down by The Judgment Day. They'll now face Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez tonight in a match that, ironically, could put them in line for a shot at the women's tag titles.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: The Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

WWE Raw card:

Oba Femi opens the show to respond to Brock Lesnar's sneak attack

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu sign their contract for Tribal Combat

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is expecting Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch to appear