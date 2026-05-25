WWE Raw Preview (5/25/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
We are less than a week away from WWE Clash in Italy, and Monday Night Raw will take over the Schottenstein Center tonight on the campus of The Ohio State University.
Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to the Red Brand last week, just shy of a month after we were led to believe that he had retired. The Beast left his gloves and boots in the ring at WrestleMania 42, but now he's back for another shot at Oba Femi.
The Ruler has a contract for a rematch with The Beast at Clash in Italy waiting for him, and he's scheduled to kick off the show tonight in Columbus to respond to Brock Lesnar's sneak attack and challenge.
Speaking of contracts, both Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will be on Raw tonight to sign all the necessary paperwork for their World Heavyweight Championship Match this coming Sunday afternoon.
The Samoan Werewolf was seconds away from being fired by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce last week, but Fatu issued a challenge for Tribal Combat at the last possible moment, knowing full well that The OTC would have no choice but to accept.
One match has been made official for the show thus far. A week after saving WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella from a post-match beat down at the hands of The Judgment Day, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will face off against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in women's tag team action.
General Manager Adam Pearce is also expecting Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch to make an appearance on Netflix tonight, most likely to file a complaint about having to defend her title against Sol Ruca at Clash in Italy.
The Vision, fresh off their victory over The Street Profits at Saturday Night's Main Event, are also being advertised for the show. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of the Red Brand. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced before Raw goes live on the air.
Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez
Bayley and Lyra Valkyria want nothing more than to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, but that doesn't mean they don't have respect for the current titleholders. Bayley and Lyra came to the rescue of Paige and Brie Bella last Monday night as they were being beaten down by The Judgment Day. They'll now face Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez tonight in a match that, ironically, could put them in line for a shot at the women's tag titles.
WWE Raw time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:
Watch: Netflix
WWE Raw location:
Location: The Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio
WWE Raw card:
- Oba Femi opens the show to respond to Brock Lesnar's sneak attack
- World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu sign their contract for Tribal Combat
- Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez
- Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is expecting Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch to appear
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com