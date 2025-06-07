WWE Worlds Collide 2025 Preview: Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
WWE and AAA will join forces to present Worlds Collide at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
The show takes place hours before the 2025 edition of WWE Money in the Bank, which will take place down the road at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
It's a first-of-its-kind event for WWE, who made the shocking announcement in April during WrestleMania 41 weekend that it had acquired the Mexico City-based promotion, with this being the inaugural show with matches featuring talent from both companies.
Worlds Collide is headlined by El Hijo del Vikingo defending the AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable, who may or may not be pulling double duty on Saturday after his “friend” El Grande Americano scored an upset win on Raw by defeating CM Punk and AJ Styles to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
The American Made leader will set his sights on the newly-crowned champion, as Vikingo defeated Alberto Del Rio for the title last week at AAA Alianzas.
Is Gable going to prove his luchador prowess by capturing gold before the legendary Americano gets the opportunity to do the same later in the evening at Money in the Bank? Or will it be Vikingo retaining in what could be one of the best matches of the weekend?
Perhaps an appearance from Americano - who, again, has not been proven to be Gable - could be in the works to squash the rumors once and for all.
While there is speculation that Gable may be wrestling twice, there is no speculation needed as to whether Stephanie Vaquer will do the same.
The former NXT Women’s Champion was recently called up to the WWE main roster to join the Raw brand, where she quickly made an impact by winning a Money in the Bank qualifier against Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile to officially join Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Guilia in the Women’s Ladder Match.
However, before a potential career-defining opportunity, "The Dark Angel" is going to team with NXT star Lola Vice to take on Chik Tormenta and Dalys. The AAA stars tried to get involved in Vaquer’s recent title match against Jacy Jayne, but Vice stepped up for her partner to prevent any underhanded tactics.
Could Vaquer go two-for-two in her matches? Or will the talented AAA duo spoil the party?
Elsewhere, there is plenty at stake when Ethan Page defends the NXT North American Championship against Je’Von Evans, Rey Fenix, and Laredo Kid.
Page is another newer champion on the card after he defeated Ricky Saints on the May 27 edition of NXT - the same episode that saw Jayne dethrone Vaquer in one of the biggest surprises in NXT history - but there are three worthy opponents capable of putting a halt to his title reign.
Evans is a 21-year-old phenom who has been one of the breakout stars in NXT. Fenix is already impressing on the SmackDown brand and could be paired with his brother Penta sooner rather than later. As for Kid, he looks to bring some AAA flavor to NXT if he can walk out with the victory.
But that's not all, as two six-man tag team matches have also been announced for Worlds Collide.
Legado del Fantasma, who haven’t exactly been on the same page in recent weeks, will face off against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown.
There has been tension brewing between Santos Escobar and Berto, with Angel seemingly trying his best to keep both parties on the same page. Can they regain their chemistry in an action-packed match against the AAA trio?
The other six-man tag features Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado against Aero Star, Octagon Jr., and Mr. Iguana.
Dorado is replacing Latino World Order member Joaquin Wilde, who revealed he was “knocked out cold” in a match against Lexis King at a recent WWE Speed taping.
Here’s what you need to know about today’s WWE Worlds Collide show in Los Angeles:
How to Watch WWE Worlds Collide
Streaming: WWE YouTube channel (English and Spanish commentary)
WWE Worlds Collide Start Time
Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
WWE Worlds Collide Location
Location: Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA
Match Card
El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Championship
Ethan Page (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT North American Championship
Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta and Dalys
Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado vs. Aero Star, Octagon Jr., and Mr. Iguana in a Six-Man Tag Team Match
Legada Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown in a Six-Man Tag Team Match
