Alberto Del Rio Gives Update On Potential WWE Future

Alberto Del Rio hasn't worked a match for WWE since 2016, but is a potential reunion in the works?

WWE's acquisition of AAA earlier this year certainly makes that return possible. And according to Del Rio, it's just a matter of figuring out the details.

During WrestleMania weekend this year, WWE announced that it had purchased the AAA promotion. Since then, the company has ran a variety of AAA shows and Worlds Collide events that feature both AAA talent and WWE talent.

Del Rio hasn't worked any of those shows and lost the AAA Mega Championship to Vikingo when WWE took over the company. That said, Del Rio said in a new interview with La Tijera Lucha Libre that he's been talking with WWE and that a return to the company is just a matter of working through details.

“We’ve always been in touch and it’s just the matter of setting the table properly," Del Rio said of his relationship and conversations with WWE. "The chips with the ones that I want and it goes, goes and it’ll be achieved or it won't happen.”

Del Rio is a former WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion. He signed with the company in 2009 and made his debut on the main roster soon after. Del Rio won the 2010 WWE Royal Rumble match in what was the biggest Royal Rumble match ever at 40 combatants.

Does Alberto Del Rio have value to WWE?

What would a WWE with Alberto Del Rio look like in 2026? He doesn't offer as much as he used to from an in-ring perspective, but he could certainly be brought back to the company. Though he's not a potential challenger to the likes of Cody Rhodes or CM Punk, he would fit fine as a mid-card title contender.

That said, while Del Rio's reputation isn't great, he's most valuable inside of AAA. Del Rio has been synonymous with that promotion for years and would help WWE as they operate that business.

Del Rio became a polarizing figure in wrestling because of his political movements backstage and heavily publicized relationship with Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE. The couple was engaged in 2016, but broke up by 2017. Both parties have accused the other of abuse throughout the tenure of their relationship.

In addition to his work in WWE, Del Rio spent time in Impact Wrestling and various independent promotions throughout the world. He was also a Spanish UFC commentator.

