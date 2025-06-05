WWE Money In The Bank Predictions: Will Cody Rhodes Get Some Revenge Against John Cena?
WWE Champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to face each other for the first time since WrestleMania 41, but they will not be fighting alone this time around.
The American Nightmare has recruited his good friend and reigning World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to help him battle the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion and social media star Logan Paul at WWE Money in the Bank.
Will Rhodes be able squeak out a measure of revenge by securing a victory over Cena in Los Angeles? Will Lyra Valkyria be forced to raise the hand of Becky Lynch? And which two Superstars will walk away with the coveted Money in the Bank briefcases this year?
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Joe Baiamonte round out The Takedown on SI panel that has offered up final thoughts and analysis ahead of this Saturday's major Premium Live Event.
WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match
Love her or hate her, The Man has been spitting a lot of truth in her promo exchanges with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Becky Lynch's return to WWE has been the best thing for both the title and the current champion as she has provided her former protégé the platform to truly spread her wings and fly.
Valkyria has been on the best run of her main roster career from a promo standpoint and her already stellar in-ring work has only gotten better. With Evolution 2 right around the corner, now is not the time to end this rivalry. Lynch will steal the title at MITB and then kick the former champ while she's down, prompting Bayley's return from 'injury' to make the save.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Becky Lynch
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Becky Lynch
Joe Baiamonte: AND NEW!... Becky Lynch
WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes
This is an all-star tag team match that could quite literally go either way. It all depends on what the plan is for WWE's top two champions after this show is over. If the direction for SummerSlam is for Cody Rhodes to get his rematch with John Cena, then the American Nightmare should go over. Jey Uso could also use a big victory ahead of his World Title defense this Monday against Gunther.
Joe likes the former World Tag Team Champions to secure the victory in what will likely be the show's main event. The added intrigue of the new Men's Money in the Bank winner hanging over this match will be too good to pass up. Rick is taking Logan Paul to knock out Cody Rhodes and win the match, because of the sweet, sweet heat. Zack is also picking the bad guys. Watch out for the rumored Travis Scott appearance.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: John Cena & Logan Paul
Zack Heydorn: John Cena & Logan Paul
Joe Baiamonte: Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes
2025 WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
While there's no shortage of talented performers in the men's ladder match this year, it really does feel like a two horse race to the briefcase. Seth Rollins has become the focal point of Monday Night Raw and he's firmly put the World Heavyweight Championship in his crosshairs. He's also made a number of enemies in a short amount of time, with CM Punk and Sami Zayn topping that list.
Be on the lookout for absolute chaos to erupt in this one as Punk and Zayn refuse to watch this event unfold from the sidelines. Their interference could distract The Visionary long enough for another Superstar to steal the contract. Rick and Joe feel like it's now or never for LA Knight. The Megastar will grab the briefcase and begin plotting the perfect moment to become World Champion.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: LA Knight... YEAH!
Zack Heydorn: Seth Rollins
Joe Baiamonte: LA Knight... YEAH!
2025 WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Give credit where it's due. Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque could not have picked a more perfectly balanced field for the women's ladder match. Three main roster vets will battle it out with three recent NXT stars and a case could be made for any of these six ladies to walk out of the Intuit Dome with the briefcase. No duplicate picks amongst our panel on this one.
Joe is rocking with Naomi, believing that her new heel persona is tailor-made for the MITB briefcase and a future WWE Women's Championship run. Zack is riding with Roxanne Perez, while Rick believes that all signs are pointing toward Stephanie Vaquer. WWE does not have her drop the NXT Title, sign with Raw and qualify for MITB in less than a week, if they aren't ready to strap the rocket to her back.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Stephanie Vaquer
Zack Heydorn: Roxanne Perez
Joe Baiamonte: Naomi
