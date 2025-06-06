WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Scheduled For Worlds Collide On Saturday
WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion, JBL, is reportedly scheduled to be at the WWE and AAA Worlds Collide event on Saturday afternoon.
PWInsider is reporting that former champion is slated to be on hand, but did not indicate what role the former star would have on the show, or if he would even appear on the show at all. JBL last appeared on WWE programming earlier this year as a special guest commentator for Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston on an episode of WWE Raw.
JBL was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020. He's a former WWE Champion and a multiple time WWE Tag Team Champion as part of The Acolytes and the APA with Ron Simmons.
JBL is retired from regular in-ring action, but has popped up in other wrestling promotions outside of WWE throughout the last year. He's appeared on TNA, MLW, and AAA -- the company that is joining WWE for the Worlds Collide event.
MORE: R-Truth's Possible Landing Spot After WWE Release
AAA and WWE Worlds Collide will air live on YouTube on Saturday afternoon. Announced matches for the show include El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable, Legado Del Fantasma vs. Psycho Clown, Pagano, & El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr, a tag team match between Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice and Chik Tormenta & Dalys, and much more.
