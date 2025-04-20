WWE WrestleMania 41 Results, Live Updates & Highlights
It should be another exciting evening of action on WWE WrestleMania 41 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
After a shocking finish to WrestleMania Saturday with Paul Heyman turning on CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align with Seth Rollins, WWE could have more surprises in the works on Night 2.
There figures to be more than a few twists in the main event, which will feature John Cena aiming for a historic 17th World title win when he goes one-on-one with Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship.
Will The Rock return to screw Rhodes out of the title? Is Rhodes going to get some payback on Travis Scott after the slap at Elimination Chamber? Could Rollins, Heyman, or even Stone Cold Steve Austin play a role in the match?
Those are just some of the intriguing questions that must be answered in what will be Cena’s final WrestleMania match of his career.
Elsewhere, a mystery opponent and mystery partner are set to be revealed.
Randy Orton does not yet have an opponent after Kevin Owens was sidelined due to a serious neck injury, and “The Apex Predator” issued an open challenge on SmackDown for anyone that wanted to get in the ring with him.
Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyria must find a new partner after Bayley was attacked backstage. Could the current Women’s Intercontinental Champion find a “big time” replacement ahead of the match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Championships?
Kicking off the show will be the highly anticipated Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Championship, as champion IYO Sky defends against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.
Another title is on the line when Bron Breakker looks to retain the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.
Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight, and AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul are also on the card.
The Takedown on SI will have LIVE coverage of WrestleMania 41 starting at 6:45 p.m. ET.
WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Card (Announced):
IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship
Randy Orton Open Challenge
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and a partner of her choosing for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship
WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Pre-Show Highlights
- WWE didn't acquire any new companies as it did with the stunning AAA announcement on WrestleMania Saturday, so it was a less noteworthy pre-show.
- In injury news, Rey Mysterio confirmed that he suffered a torn groin on SmackDown. He was replaced by Rey Fenix on WrestleMania 41 Night 1, with El Grande Americano scoring the win against Fenix.
- We did learn that Dude Wipes is the official sponsor for Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker match for the Intercontinental Championship. As the advertisement says, which dude will wipe the floor with the others?
WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Main Card
- Ava Max sings the National Anthem to kick off the show.
- And it's Stephanie McMahon in the ring to welcome everyone to WrestleMania. In an early contender for best stat, Wade Barrett notes it is Michael Cole's 28th WrestleMania as an announcer. That's incredible.
- Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship is the opener. Who will walk out with the title? In a cool moment, Belair's stepdaughter is one of the featured entertainers on the stage for her entrance.
- A chaotic start with all three women landing big moves. Belair stacks Ripley and SKY in the corner, but SKY reverses momentum with a double blockbuster for a two count. Then Ripley hits a cannonball on Belair on the outside, and SKY flies onto Ripley.
- Belair with an impressive power sequence with three suplexes on SKY, and the action goes back outside where Belair and Ripley throw SKY into the barricade. Ripley throws SKY into Belair and it's another two count.
- SKY runs wild with corner attacks on both Ripley and Belair, and then SKY goes up top but Ripley meets her there. Belair climbs up, and a combination of suplexes sends all three to the mat. SKY gets the fan on their feet, but Belair quiets them with a huge spear to the champion.
- Ripley hits the Riptide on Belair for a near fall. Ripley with a big kick to SKY, but SKY counters the Riptide off the top. Another counter from Ripley after SKY goes for her finisher, and then Belair hits the KOD on Sky....but Ripley breaks up the pin at two! Just fantastic.
- Belair slaps Ripley in the face and tells her she works harder than her. But it's Ripley who regains control as she knocks Belair to the outside, and then Ripley throws SKY into the top of the ring post.
- IYO SKY defeats Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair to retain the Women's World Championship. Ripley goes for the Riptide on Belair, but Belair uses the braid to counter and Belair hits the KOD. However, SKY hits the Over the Moonsault onto both and she pins Belair to retain. What a match!
- Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight is up next. Can McIntyre get his revenge for what Priest did to him one year ago at WrestleMania 40? McIntyre with the Doom entrance, while Priest is played to the ring by Kerry King of Slayer.
- They brawl to the outside to start the match, which includes McIntyre hitting a suplex on the steel ramp. Priest answers by throwing the steel steps right into McIntyre's face. Priest pulls out a table from under the ring, and business is about to pick up.
- McIntyre returns the favor by destroying Priest with the steel steps. To add insult to injury, McIntyre takes his brother's cell phone and takes a selfie by Priest. Classic McIntyre! He brings more tables to the party much to the excitement of the fans in attendance.
- McIntyre flies over the top rope onto Priest on the outside. McIntyre puts a chair on Priest's head to try to finish him, but Priest hits a chokeslam for a near fall. McIntyre gets back on track with a spinebuster, and he sets up a table in the middle of the ring. However, it's Priest who hits a Razor's Edge off the top through the table....but McIntyre kicks out at two!