Rey Mysterio Confirms He Tore His Groin Ahead Of WrestleMania 41 Night 2
The injury that Rey Mysterio sustained, which took him out of his match against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania on Saturday night was a torn groin.
Mysterio took part in a Fanatics event and confirmed the severity of the injury.
"It's unfortunate that I suffered a torn groin on Friday night at SmackDown and I wasn't able to perform. Live to fight another day."- Rey Mysterio (h/t Fightful)
At WrestleMania on Saturday night, Rey Fenix filled in for Mysterio in the match against Americano. Fenix was unsuccessful in winning the match on short notice.
Rey Mysterio has been a prominent member of the Raw roster and one of the prime members of the LWO faction. He'd been feuding with Americano in the lead up to WrestleMania, as Americano has been disrespecting the lucha culture.
Early reports on the injury suggested that it was potentially a knee injury that was suffered and that he'd try to work his way through the match at WrestleMania. Once WWE doctors examined him, that option was taken off the table.
