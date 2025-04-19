WWE Announces Acquisition Of Lucha Libre AAA, Worlds Collide Event Date At WrestleMania 41
WWE has announced a shocking acquisition as they have purchased a major promotion in Mexico.
Earlier today, WrestleVotes announced that WWE was set to announce a NXT Worlds Collide premium live event in association with the Mexico promotion, Lucha Libre AAA.
On the WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Show, Michael Cole invited WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and all of the Mexican and Latin American stars on the roster to the stage.
Cole then announced that WWE had officially purchased Lucha Libre AAA and the company will present a Worlds Collide premium live event on Saturday, June 7 from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.
After Cole's announcement, Triple H stated that WWE will take Lucha Libre to the another level with this acquisition.
Joining Triple H on stage was Marisela Pena & Dorian Roldan and several luchadors from the WWE roster including Rey Mysterio, Stephanie Vaquer, Rey Fenix, Penta, Andrade, Vikingo, Santos Escobar, and more.
This is an unprecedented announcement for the company as it has been several years since WWE officially purchased another promotion outright.
Several Mexican talent will be in action on this weekend's WrestleMania 41 event, including Penta who will challenge Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.
The Takedown on SI will provide further updates on WWE purchasing Lucha Libre AAA when they become available.
