The Rock Responds To Rumors He Won't Be At WWE WrestleMania 41
The Rock has responded to rumors that he won't be wrestling at WrestleMania 41.
In a comment on Instagram, The Rock said, "Don't believe any of that bullshit" when he was asked about a report that stated he'd miss the biggest WWE show of the year.
The report that was released in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicated that The Rock informed WWE that he wouldn't be wrestling at WrestleMania 41 due to his schedule getting filled up. The Rock worked WrestleMania 40 in a tag match that saw him team with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He also appeared and tried to help Reigns beat Rhodes in the night two main event. In the end, Rock was unsuccessful and Rhodes beat Reigns to witn the WWE Undisputed Championship and end Reigns' historic nearly four year run with the title.
The Rock was a key player in the build to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The Rock originally returned to WWE to face Reigns at WrestleMania, but plans were pivoted at the last minute due to fan support of Rhodes.
After WrestleMania, The Rock left WWE, but appeared at Bad Blood. The Rock walked onto the enrance ramp and confronted both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.
WrestleMania 41 will take place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and April 20. No matches for the show have been announced at this time. Tickets for the event go on-sale on October 25.
