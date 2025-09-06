How To Watch WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
Its the dawn of a new era for WWE as Wrestlepalooza is set to become the first Premium Live Event to stream live on ESPN's direct-to-consumer service.
The show will take place on Saturday, September 20 from inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and the card is expected to be stacked from top to bottom.
A new Women's World Champion will be crowned as IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer battle over the recently vacated title. They were both in line to challenge Naomi for the gold, on Raw and at Clash in Paris respectively, but she had to step aside now that she's expecting her first child.
Since neither woman received their opportunity, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce determined the best course of action was for the Genius of the Sky and the Dark Angel to face each other with the title on the line at Wrestlepalooza.
There are some doubts whether this will truly be a one-on-one affair, as Asuka has been insistent, rather aggressively so, that the Kabuki Warriors be in SKY's corner to help her regain the championship she lost at WWE Evolution, when Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.
While it has yet to be announced, it is widely believed that John Cena will also be in action at Wrestlepalooza. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion has just a few appearances left in his Hall of Fame career and even fewer matches. The expectation is that Cena will face off one final time against Brock Lesnar, the payoff to The Beast's surprise attack at SummerSlam back in August.
A major Mixed Tag Team Match could also be in the works. CM Punk has made it clear that Becky Lynch is going to regret getting involved in his business at Clash in Paris and helping her husband retain his World Heavyweight Championship.
The issue for Punk is that he'll need an ally in his fight as he will not physically combat The Man on his own. If only he was really close with an extraordinarily talented and beloved female Superstar who could return to the ring for the first time in 10 years. If only he knew someone like that... if only.
Here is everything we currently know about WWE Wrestlepalooza. Check back for updates as more matches are expected to be made official in the coming days.
WWE Wrestlepalooza date:
Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
WWE Wrestlepalooza time:
Time: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)
WWE Wrestlepalooza location:
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
How To Watch WWE Wrestlepalooza:
Stream: Exclusively in the United States on ESPN DTC and internationally on Netflix.
WWE Wrestlepalooza Card (Announced):
Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacated Women's World Championship
