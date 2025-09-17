ESPN Reveals Whether Or Not It Influenced Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE
Brock Lesnar is gearing up for his first WWE match in two years at WWE Wrestlepalooza, as he is set to main event the show against John Cena in one of Cena's final matches before retirement
Lesnar's return to the company has not been without controversy. The former WWE Champion was not used for more than two years after being pulled from action just ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
He is mentioned 44 times in former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company, and while he is not a defendant directly in it, the company removed him from TV.
Lesnar would return at SummerSlam though, laying the groundwork for the match with Cena. Now, he'll be a major part of WWE's debut on ESPN platforms as part of its new media rights distribution deal with the "Worldwide Leader."
ESPN Vice President of Programming and Acquisitions Matt Kenny was asked by The Takedown on SI on a media call promoting WrestlePalooza on Wednesday whether or not ESPN had any say in requesting Lesnar's appearance on the show, or for that matter, any talent who appears on WWE programming. Kenny said ESPN lets WWE book its talent as it desires.
"Our relationship with the WWE is such that they have creative control," Kenny said. "And I think it's important to provide some context there, where we are the distributors of the events. It's not all that dissimilar to all the other rightsholder relationships that we have, where we have relationships with the league. Obviously, a glove, stick, and ball league is a little bit different than the combat sports world, as we could all appreciate."
Kenny would add ESPN sees no reason it should interfere with WWE's creative process, or request who the company should utilize on TV.
"But in regard to our relationship with the WWE, they retain creative control. Which, by the way, we're fine with, because they have built an incredible business for a long period of time," he said.
"For as much as I playfully talked about my WWE fandom at the top of the call, I don't need to be opining about what a script should be to WWE. I think we're excited about what they do, how they do it, and can't wait for Saturday."
A Look At Wrestlepalooza
Wrestlepalooza will be WWE's first event on the ESPN direct-to-consumer platform, kicking off a five-year partnership with the organization. While Lesnar and Cena will main event, they are not the only major match on the show.
AJ Lee recently made her WWE return after a decade away, and will team with real-life husband CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Additionally, Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE TV this past week, setting up an Undisputed WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre.
If you use quotes from this article, please H/T and link to The Takedown on SI.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
ESPN Announces Extensive Coverage Line-Up For WWE WrestlePalooza
Stephanie Vaquer Tells Strange History Of Popular "Devil's Kiss" Move In WWE
WWE Reportedly Has Major Plans For Future Wrestlepalooza Events
Paul Heyman Doesn't Think AJ Lee Is In The Same League As Becky Lynch