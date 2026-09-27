WWE x AAA Worlds Collide SPOILERS: Match Results from Saturday's Show in Chicago

AEW All Out wasn't the only major professional wrestling show that took place in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, September 26.

As Will Ospreay was defending his AEW Men's World Championship against Jon Moxley at the Now Arena, WWE and Lucha Libre AAA hosted a Worlds Collide event across town at the Allstate Arena.

The Second City Saint himself, CM Punk, headlined the show as he teamed with WWE Hall of Famer and AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio, as well as AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano, to battle The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, and Omos in a Trios Match.

While WWE was promoting the show via social media throughout the night on Saturday, Worlds Collide did not air live on any of the company's channels. WWE will instead broadcast a replay on its YouTube channel this coming Wednesday, September 30, starting at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).

Other matches on the card included La Catalina defending her Reina de Reinas Championship against Roxanne Perez, The Lucha Bros. reuniting to take on Perros del Mal in a tag team match and a Fatal 4-Way to determine a new No. 1 Contender for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

Oba Femi also made a special and impactful appearance after the main event trios battle had come to an end. The following match results for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide are courtesy of Fightful and are limited in scope.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide match results:

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide | WWE

Mr. Iguana, La Parka, Adelicious & Mascarita Sagrada defeated Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, & Myka Lockwood and Mini Abismo Negro in an 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

Dragon Lee defeated Jack Cartwheel.

WWE Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne & WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid defeated Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla in a Trios Match.

Mini Vikingo defeated Axiom, Je’Von Evans and E.K. Prosper to become the No. 1 Contender for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

La Catalina defeated Roxanne Perez to retain the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Penta & AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix defeated Daga & Berto via disqualification after Angel & Karmen Petrovic got involved in the match.

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio & AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano defeated Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh & Omos in a Trios Match. Oba Femi confronted Omos after the match was over and clotheslined him over the top rope.