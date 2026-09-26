WWE x AAA Worlds Collide: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

WWE and AAA join forces for Worlds Collide at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

There is still lots of speculation as to when WWE, AAA, and NXT fans can watch Worlds Collide, but superstars from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and AAA will be represented on the show, which features a huge Trios Match in the main event.

Former Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk, who has teased the return of his Straight Edge Society mask from his previous run in WWE, is set to team with new AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano and WWE Hall of Famer and AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio to face Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Omos.

Which team will score the win in this must-see showdown?

Speaking of champions, the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship is on the line as La Catalina defends her title against Roxanne Perez.

It has been a busy few weeks for both women's superstars, with La Catalina winning the title from Flammer at Triplemania 34, which ended Flammer's historic 1,128-day title reign.

Meanwhile, Perez qualified for the title match on that same show before going on to earn her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on October 10.

La Catalina is the NEW AAA Reina de Reinas Champion!! 🏆



WHAT A MOMENT!! pic.twitter.com/uX8GlLXxLA — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2026

Can Perez win singles gold at Worlds Collide?

Like Perez, Penta is aiming for a top title in WWE after qualifying for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match following his well-received match against Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship on the September 14 edition of Raw in Mexico City.

However, before Money in the Bank in New Orleans, he'll team with his brother, Rey Fenix, to take on the Los Perros del Mal duo of Angel and Berto.

Fenix's next opponent for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship will be determined at Worlds Collide, as Je'Von Evans, Axiom, Mini Vikingo, and EK Prosper go at it in a No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match.

Je'Von Evans | WWE

There are more champions in action, with the Fatal Influence trio of WWE Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid teaming up against Las Toxicas, which consists of Flammer, La Hiedra, and Maravilla.

Also announced for the Worlds Collide card is a special appearance from Oba Femi, Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel, and a Relevos Atómicos de Locura Match featuring Vanity Project's Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, and Myka Lockwood joining Mini Abismo Negro to face LA Parka, Mr. Iguana, Adelicious, and Mascarita Sagrada.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE Worlds Collide in Rosemont. Check back for updates on any additional matches or segments that are added to the card.

WWE Worlds Collide time:

Time: 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST)

How to watch WWE Worlds Collide:

Watch: WWE YouTube

WWE Worlds Collide location:

Location: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

WWE Worlds Collide card:

CM Punk, El Grande Americano, and Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Omos in a Trios Match

Roxanne Perez vs. La Catalina (c) for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

Oba Femi appears

Penta and Rey Fenix vs. Los Perros del Mal (Angel and Berto)

Je'Von Evans vs. Axiom vs. Mini Vikingo vs. EK Prosper in a AAA Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match

Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel

Las Toxicas (Flammer, Maravilla, and La Hiedra) vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid) in a Trios Match

Vanity Project (Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, and Myka Lockwood) and Mini Abismo Negro vs. LA Parka, Mr. Iguana, Adelicious, and Mascarita Sagrada