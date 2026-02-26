Xavier Woods Provides Update on Shoulder Injury

WWE star Xavier Woods last competed during a dark match at the 2026 Royal Rumble event, teaming alongside Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller in a losing effort against Shinsuke Nakamura and The Motor City Machine Guns.

During a commercial break on Monday Night Raw, Kingston revealed that Woods has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the last few months and would be taking some time off in order to recover.

Xavier Woods admits he might need surgery

Xavier Woods had a moment to speak with the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast recently and spoke a bit about his current injury.

"My shoulder apparently has gone through like a meat grinder. I got a couple tears in there, so we're hoping that it's just physical therapy and then I'll be alright. If not, then ya boy will have to get cut open." Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller posing on Raw | Netfli

Woods is staying positive, even if surgery is the answer, saying that it is what it is and it's what the universe is giving him as a test.

With Woods currently out of the picture, his on-screen partners, Grayson Waller and Kofi Kingston, have been left on their own. Kingston recently squared off against Je'Von Evans on this week's episode of Raw. Grayson Waller has been doing a live tour with NXT, recently facing NXT Champion Joe Hendry for the title earlier this month.

The growing list of injured WWE stars

Xavier Woods is another name added to the long and growing list of stars needing time off for injury.

Neck injuries have been rather prevalent, with Elton Prince and Piper Niven being a couple of names who recently suffered from them. Niven recently revealed that she has been having a hard time standing for more than a few minutes at a time, with the thought that this could be a career-ending injury.

Bianca Belair has been out with a finger injury since last WrestleMania, but recent social media posts have shown her undergoing surgery and physical therapy, giving hope that she could be back soon.

The Vision turns on Seth Rollins | WWE

All three original members of The Vision, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, have suffered injuries that have forced WWE to rewrite plans involving the group. Plans for WrestleMania 42 were seemingly going to be very different before the group was written off television.