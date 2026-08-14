Zelina Vega Announced for First Show Since Departing WWE

Zelina Vega was released in April, and the former champion's in-ring return has finally been confirmed.

Vega, now going by Xelina, saw her second stint with the company come to an end in a wave of cuts following WrestleMania 42. She had been paired on-screen with her real-life husband, Aleister Black, who was also released.

During her second run, she won the Queen of the Ring tournament, the Women's Tag Team Championship, and the Women's United States Championship. She also spent time as a member of Legado Del Fantasma and the Latino World Order.

Now, as Xelina continues her post-WWE journey, her first in-ring appearance has been announced, and it will mark her debut for a new promotion.

Zelina Vega | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Zelina Vega announced for House of Glory event

As reported first by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, House of Glory Wrestling (HOG) announced that Xelina will appear at their Fallout event on September 4. The show will be held at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Xelina's opponent was not named in the announcement.

The post noted that this show will mark Xelina's return to in-ring competition, as she has chosen HOG as "the stage for her next chapter." Fans will have to wait and see whether she gets announced for another event that will be held before her HOG debut.

Xelina is set to appear at House of Glory on September 4, Fightful Select has confirmed.



From HOG:



XELINA SET TO MAKE HOUSE OF GLORY DEBUT AT FALLOUT IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, CA — September 4, 2026 — The City of Angels is about to witness the arrival of a star unlike any… pic.twitter.com/ZuVrSX8clF — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 14, 2026

Xelina first signed with WWE in 2017, and she memorably managed Andrade. They moved up to the main roster together, and the duo eventually joined forces with Angel Garza. She later broke off on her own and competed in singles action until WWE released her in November 2020. In July 2021, she returned to the company and later became Queen Zelina after she won the Queen of the Ring tournament.

During her second run with WWE, Xelina had more success as a singles competitor, and she notably received a special response from the fans when she faced SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Though she didn't win the match, the fan reaction showed that she had a remarkable connection with the crowd that night.

Like other stars who were released this past April, Xelina is starting a new chapter following her departure from the company. Her post-WWE journey will seemingly begin at HOG, and there's no word on where she may go next. Fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for the former champion.