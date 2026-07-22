Zelina Vega Files Trademark for New In-Ring Name After WWE Release

Zelina Vega's post-WWE journey has received an update, as the former WWE Women's United States Champion filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office this week.

WWE released Vega in April during a round of cuts following WWE WrestleMania 42, which took place in Las Vegas. This brought Vega's second run with the company to an end, following her return in 2021. Since April, however, there have been few updates on Vega's plans for the future.

The former WWE star has now taken a step toward building her next chapter in pro wrestling by filing for a new trademark.

Zelina Vega | WWE

Zelina Vega files to trademark "Xelina" with USPTO

Vega filed to trademark "Xelina" on July 20. The description of the filing states that it is for "entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer." It also says it will be used for "providing wrestling news and information" and "providing a website featuring entertainment information in the fields of sports", among other uses.

Vega last wrestled at the WWE Main Event taping on April 10, where she lost to Jordynne Grace. During her time with WWE, Vega won the WWE Women's United States Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She also won the inaugural Queen of the Ring tournament in 2021.

Vega previously wrestled in TNA, where she won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship. She also had a memorable run as Andrade's manager in WWE. In her second stint, Vega had a run as Queen Zelina and teamed up with Carmella. She also aligned with Legado del Fantasma and the Latino World Order.

Near the end of her time in the company, Vega joined forces with her real-life husband, Aleister Black. She helped Black defeat Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing match on the October 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which marked the highlight of their pairing together prior to their release from the company.

Black was also released in April, and his next move remains unclear as well. The wrestling world remains curious about what the future holds for Black, Vega, and others who have left the company in recent months.

By filing to trademark what could be her new in-ring name, Vega has at least hinted at what her next career move could be. Time will tell where she goes from here.