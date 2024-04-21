‘This Kind of Match, It’s Our Forte’: The Young Bucks on Kazuchika Okada–and Dynasty Ladder Match Against FTR
The Young Bucks. FTR.
Tag team titles. And ladders.
It just feels right, doesn’t it?
The Bucks wrestle FTR tonight at the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view in a ladder match to crown the new AEW tag team champions. Ladder matches are a specialty of Matt and Nick Jackson, who have redefined the genre in both AEW–beginning in 2019 at All Out against Penta and Fenix–as well as in Ring of Honor.
Their ROH farewell in 2018 was a memorable Ladder War against Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky and the Briscoes. But that is only a sample of their brilliance.
Other must-see Bucks ladder matches include the 2016 classic where they defeated The Addiction and the Motor City Machine Guns, which was spectacular, full of risks, and an incredible sight to see. They were also prominently involved in a forgotten legendary ladder bout from 2012 in PWG, a bout that also featured Evil Uno and Stu Grayson and the team of Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole.
“This kind of match, it’s our forte,” said Matt Jackson. “Chin-locks and quick tags aren’t going to help FTR much when my crazy, angry brother is throwing ladders at them.”
In addition to their celebrated portfolio of ladder matches, the Bucks and FTR are renowned for their work together. Tonight marks the fourth meeting between the two teams, with FTR victorious in two of the first three.
Regardless of your rooting interest, it is undeniable that the two teams are extraordinary when they share the ring.
“Our match in Boston doesn’t get enough love,” said Nick Jackson, referring to the second bout between the two teams, which took place on a Dynamite in Boston in April of 2022. “It’s one of the best and hottest TV main events I remember dynamite ever having. But it’s hard to compare with the All In [this past August] one because that was so special doing it in front of 81,000 fans.
“The first one [in 2020] was so special, too. It was the first time we won AEW gold, and for me personally, it was meaningful because Covid had just really hit me hard. Being able to do that match when, for a minute, I actually thought I wouldn’t be able to perform the same ever, that meant a lot to me. In short, I love them all.”
Another must-see part of the card is the match pitting Kazuchika Okada against Pac. Okada is the former face of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and he is now working to attain that status in AEW.
Okada has also joined the Bucks in The Elite, effectively replacing the injured Kenny Omega.
“Okada is world-class,” said Matt Jackson. “He is, pound-for-pound, the greatest big match wrestler to ever live. And the best thing about Okada is, he’ll be in the back moments before a huge high stakes match, absolutely confident and cool as a cucumber. That’s the energy he puts off–he doesn’t even have to say it. He shows it simply by just standing there and existing. He doesn’t know what anxiety is. Zero trepidation. Zero negative thoughts.
“I am so happy and fortunate that an animal like him is on our side and not the opposing team. He’s also so unselfish and giving. He knows that he’s in a team and we can all benefit and enjoy the success together as one. It’s super early, but I would say he’s so much of a better, more natural fit in The Elite than Kenny Omega ever was.”
“Okada’s the best wrestler of my generation,” added Nick Jackson. “It’s not even close or up for debate. For people to see him on a weekly basis now here in the states, it’s a special thing. Hopefully people realize what greatness really is with this guy.”
Dynasty features an impressive slate of matches, which includes Bryan Danielson against Will Ospreay, Roderick Strong going one-on-one with Kyle O’Reilly, and Toni Storm defending her championship against Thunder Rosa–as well as Swerve Strickland seeking to dethrone Samoa Joe and ignite his first-ever run as AEW world champ.
“The card looks unbelievable,” said Nick Jackson. “That’s what AEW does, especially on pay-per-view.”