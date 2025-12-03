Kyle Fletcher Offers High Praise For Kevin Knight Ahead Of Continental Classic Match On AEW Dynamite

The annual AEW Continental Classic tournament continues on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and all eyes will be locked in on the Kyle Fletcher vs. Kevin Knight match.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, both Fletcher and Knight won their first tournament matches. Fletcher defeated Kazuchika Okada for the second year in a row inside tournament action. Knight beat Darby Allin in what was an upset last week.

This week, they both can't be victorious, but the winner will be positioned nicely inside their tournament league. Though opponents this week, Fletcher was able to shed some of his notable arrogance and offered high praise for his opponent.

In an interview with 93.5 Max, Fletcher put Knight over in a major way. He said that Knight is supremely talented and that his start in AEW reminded him of his own.

“I think Kevin is so cool. He’s a special talent. He’s so capable. It feels like he is in the spot that I was in a few years ago. He’s just coming to AEW and part of a great tag team. He’s been given this awesome opportunity and if last week’s anything to go by, he’s gonna take it by the horns and run with it." Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher has had a strong 2025. Not only has he had main event championship matches against Adam Page, but he has also became the TNT Champion.

That said, prior to the match with Okada last week, Fletcher didn't have momentum on his side. He lost the TNT Championship to Mark Briscoe at Full Gear on PPV last month.

Kevin Knight following in Kyle Fletcher's footsteps in AEW

Kevin Knight on AEW Collision | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

As for Knight, he debuted for AEW this past March in a match with Jay White on AEW Collision. Since his debut, he's joined up with Mike Bailey to form the team, Jet Speed. Fletcher also debuted in AEW as part of the United Empire tag team with Mark Davis.

Jet Speed has feuded with FTR this year and wrestled two matches for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All In and All Out. They did not secure the titles in either of those matches.

The AEW Continental Classic is an annual round-robin tournament in AEW. The winner becomes the AEW Continental Champion, a title currently held and being defended by Okada, who won the tournament last year to become champion.

This year, the semifinals and finals of the tournament will take place at the AEW Worlds End PPV. AEW Worlds End airs live on PPV from Chicago on December 27.

