2025 Fantasy Football Expert League Draft Results

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb was the third overall pick in the 2025 Kings Classic Fantasy Football Experts League draft.
The 2025 Fantasy Football Expo took place this past weekend in Canton, Ohio, and included several industry "expert" drafts. I participated in what's called the Jim Brown Division, a 14-team full-point PPR league (snake draft) that is typically very wide receiver heavy.

The starting lineup consists of a quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers and three flex players (no kickers or defenses). The bench includes six players (no limitations).

The members of the league include myself, Andrew Cooper (Fantasy Alarm), Jody Smith (Full-Time Fantasy), Doug Orth (USA Today), Colby Conway, Dennis Clausen (Rotoballer), J.J. Zachariason (Late Round QB), Pat Dougherty (Rotoworld), Brian Drake (Fighting Chance Fantasy), Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon (Yahoo!), Jeff Ratcliff (FTN), Bob Harris (Footballguys) and Jim Coventry (Rotowire).

For those of you playing in bigger leagues (14-plus), here's a look at the complete draft. Below, you can see the round-by-round picks plus my own mindset during each round of the draft. After all, if you can draft like the "sharks," you can make chum of your league mates!

Fantasy Football Expert Draft Results

Round 1

Round/Pick

Team

Player

1.01

Cooper

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

1.02

Smith

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

1.03

Orth

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

1.04

Conway

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

1.05

Fabiano

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

1.06

Clausen

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

1.07

Zaccharison

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

1.08

Daughtery

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

1.09

Drake

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

1.1

Beherns

Malike Nabers, WR, Giants

1.11

Harmon

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

1.12

Ratcliff

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

1.13

Harris

Brian Thomas Jr., WR Jaguars

1.14

Coventry

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

Fabs' Notes: I knew I was going to get a wide receiver in what projected as a wideout-heavy draft, so I was likely either getting Lamb or Jefferson at No. 5. I landed with the latter. While he's been dealing with an injured hamstring in training camp, the expectation is that Jefferson will be good to go for Week 1. I'm not concerned about J.J. McCarthy hurting his value, either.

Round 2

Round/Pick

Team

Player

2.01

Coverntry

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers

2.02

Harris

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

2.03

Ratcliff

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

2.04

Harmon

Drake London, WR, Falcons

2.05

Beherns

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

2.06

Drake

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

2.07

Daughtery

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

2.08

Zaccharison

A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

2.09

Clausen

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

2.1

Fabiano

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

2.11

Conway

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

2.12

Orth

Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

2.13

Smith

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Seahawks

2.14

Cooper

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Fabs' Notes: I wanted to get another wide receiver in this round (unless a stud running back fell to me, which was unlikely). Wilson was the best wideout on my board, so it was an easy choice. The WR10 from a season ago, he'll see a ton of targets from his old college pal, Justin Fields. I like Wilson more than some analysts, and I was pleased as punch to get him in Round 2.

Round 3

Round/Pick

Team

Player

3.01

Cooper

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks

3.02

Smith

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

3.03

Orth

Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

3.04

Conway

Davante Adams, WR, Rams

3.05

Fabiano

James Cook, RB, Bills

3.06

Clausen

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

3.07

Zaccharison

Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

3.08

Daughtery

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

3.09

Drake

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

3.1

Beherns

George Kittle TE, 49ers

3.11

Harmon

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

3.12

Ratcliff

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

3.13

Harris

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

3.14

Coventry

DJ Moore, WR, Bears

Fabs' Notes: I was hoping to get a solid running back or wide receiver in this round, and Cook was the best player on my board at those positions. This draft happened before he signed an extension with the Bills, so obviously I'm pretty happy about that. While I do expect touchdown regression (he scored 18 last year), I still like him as the top back in the Bills offensive attack.

Round 4

Round/Pick

Team

Player

4.01

Coverntry

DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

4.02

Harris

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

4.03

Ratcliff

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

4.04

Harmon

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

4.05

Beherns

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

4.06

Drake

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

4.07

Daughtery

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

4.08

Zaccharison

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

4.09

Clausen

Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans

4.1

Fabiano

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

4.11

Conway

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

4.12

Orth

George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

4.13

Smith

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

4.14

Cooper

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

Fabs' Notes: I really wanted DK Metcalf, Xavier Worthy or Terry McLaurin in this round, but all were taken a few spots before I could get them. So, I audibled and went with the best player on my board at running back or wide receiver, Hubbard. Do I love the pick? No. After all, there's a chance he could be a one-year wonder ... but he should lead the Panthers in touches in 2025.

Round 5

Round/Pick

Team

Player

5.01

Cooper

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

5.02

Smith

James Conner, RB, Cardinals

5.03

Orth

RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

5.04

Conway

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

5.05

Fabiano

Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

5.06

Clausen

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

5.07

Zaccharison

Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

5.08

Daughtery

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

5.09

Drake

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

5.1

Beherns

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

5.11

Harmon

Chris Olave, WR, Saints

5.12

Ratcliff

Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers

5.13

Harris

D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

5.14

Coventry

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders

Fabs' Notes: I have drafted Hunter in a few leagues so far, so why not get nuts and do it again? I wanted to have three wideouts in the first five rounds, and he was the best player left on my board. Based on what we're seeing in camp and the preseason, Hunter is looking like a starting wide receiver and a reserve cornerback. That could change, of course, but at this point I'm hoping Hunter gets more snaps on the offensive side of the football during this rookie year.

Round 6

Round/Pick

Team

Player

6.01

Coverntry

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

6.02

Harris

David Montgomery, RB, Lions

6.03

Ratcliff

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings

6.04

Harmon

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

6.05

Beherns

Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots

6.06

Drake

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, Commanders

6.07

Daughtery

Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

6.08

Zaccharison

Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers

6.09

Clausen

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

6.1

Fabiano

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

6.11

Conway

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings

6.12

Orth

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

6.13

Smith

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

6.14

Cooper

Cooper Kupp, WR, Seahawks

Fabs' Notes: I had my eyes on Jauan Jennings in this round, but he was taken just a couple picks ahead of me. Sniped! I audibled and went with a tight end instead, in this case, Kelce. I do have T.J. Hockenson ranked ahead of him, but I already had Jefferson and had noticed that Jordan Addison was still available. So, in an effort to not have three Vikings (if I were able to land Addison in the next round), I took Taylor Swift's boyfriend in this round.

Round 7

Round/Pick

Team

Player

7.01

Cooper

Michael Pittman Jr., WR. Colts

7.02

Smith

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

7.03

Orth

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

7.04

Conway

Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

7.05

Fabiano

Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

7.06

Clausen

Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

7.07

Zaccharison

Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

7.08

Daughtery

Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons

7.09

Drake

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

7.1

Beherns

Joe Mixon, RB, Texans

7.11

Harmon

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commaders

7.12

Ratcliff

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

7.13

Harris

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

7.14

Coventry

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars

Fabs' Notes: Success! I know Addison is suspended for the first three games, but I can replace him until he returns. A top-24 wide receiver from a season ago, I like Addison as the fourth receiver/flex starter on this roster. The Vikings have a very fantasy-friendly offense, so I don't mind having their top two wide receivers in a 14-team league that favors wideouts.

Round 8

Round/Pick

Team

Player

8.01

Coverntry

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

8.02

Harris

Christian Kirk, WR, Texans

8.03

Ratcliff

Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars

8.04

Harmon

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

8.05

Beherns

Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

8.06

Drake

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints

8.07

Daughtery

Evan Engram, TE, Broncos

8.08

Zaccharison

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

8.09

Clausen

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

8.1

Fabiano

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

8.11

Conway

Luther Burden III, WR, Bears

8.12

Orth

Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns

8.13

Smith

David Njoku, TE, Browns

8.14

Cooper

Najee Harris, RB, Chargers

Fabs' Notes: With four wide receivers, two running backs and a tight end on the roster, I was either going to take a quarterback or another running back in this round. I didn't love any of the backs, so I went with Murray. A mobile field general with the league's easiest schedule based on last season's fantasy points allowed data, Murray should have a strong campaign.

Round 9

Round/Pick

Team

Player

9.01

Cooper

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

9.02

Smith

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

9.03

Orth

Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals

9.04

Conway

Demario Douglas, WR, Patriots

9.05

Fabiano

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

9.06

Clausen

Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs

9.07

Zaccharison

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans

9.08

Daughtery

Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys

9.09

Drake

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

9.1

Beherns

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

9.11

Harmon

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

9.12

Ratcliff

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

9.13

Harris

Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers

9.14

Coventry

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

Fabs' Notes: This will either be the worst pick of my draft, or it could be a value ... Judkins. I was texting my friends who have ties to the Browns, and literally no one has any idea when and if he will play this season. I find it hard to believe he won't play at all, so even if he misses half the year because of suspension, I could have Cleveland's starting running back down the stretch. This is not a pick for the weak at heart, but based on what else was on the board, I figured ... what the hell!

Round 10

Round/Pick

Team

Player

1.001

Coverntry

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

10.02

Harris

Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos

10.03

Ratcliff

Tre Harris, WR, Chargers

10.04

Harmon

Joshua Palmer, WR, Bills

10.05

Beherns

Jerome Ford, RB, Browns

10.06

Drake

Roschon Johnson, RB, Bears

10.07

Daughtery

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

10.08

Zaccharison

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

10.09

Clausen

Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers

10.1

Fabiano

Jonnu Smith, TE, Steelers

10.11

Conway

Braelon Allen, RB, Jets

10.12

Orth

Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins

10.13

Smith

Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

10.14

Cooper

Hunter Henry TE, Patriots

Fabs' Notes: Things are getting thin at this point in the draft (as you can imagine), so I'm looking for the best players available. For me, that was Smith. Knowing he won't duplicate last season's totals but knowing he could play a big role in the Steelers passing game, I took a chance on the veteran pass catcher. Hopefully I can get top-15 tight end production from him in his reunion with OC Arthur Smith.

Round 11

Round/Pick

Team

Player

11.01

Cooper

Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

11.02

Smith

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

11.03

Orth

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

11.04

Conway

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

11.05

Fabiano

Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers

11.06

Clausen

Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots

11.07

Zaccharison

Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

11.08

Daughtery

Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens

11.09

Drake

Will Shipley, RB, Eagles

11.1

Beherns

Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers

11.11

Harmon

Ray Davis, RB, Bills

11.12

Ratcliff

Justin Fields, QB, Jets

11.13

Harris

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

11.14

Coventry

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

Fabs' Notes: I've been trying to get Guerendo in all of my drafts, as I'm not confident that Christian McCaffrey will be able to remain healthy for a full 17 games. If I'm right, then I should get some starts from Guerendo in coach Kyle Shanahan's running-back friendly offense.

Round 12

Round/Pick

Team

Player

12.01

Coverntry

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants

12.02

Harris

Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders

12.03

Ratcliff

Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers

12.04

Harmon

Jaylin Noel, WR, Chiefs

12.05

Beherns

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Ravens

12.06

Drake

Woody Marks, RB, Texans

12.07

Daughtery

Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

12.08

Zaccharison

Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders

12.09

Clausen

Blake Corum, RB, Rams

12.1

Fabiano

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

12.11

Conway

Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars

12.12

Orth

Dyami Brown, WR, Jaguars

12.13

Smith

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

12.14

Cooper

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Fabs' Notes: I thought I might get Wan'Dale Robinson in this round, but he went several spots ahead of me. So, looking to grab a young receiver in a solid offense, I went with Johnston. The addition of Keenan Allen hurts his ceiling in terms of target and opportunities in the Chargers pass attack. but Johnston was worth a flier as my fifth wideout.

Round 13

Round/Pick

Team

Player

13.01

Cooper

Justice Hill, RB, Ravens

13.02

Smith

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs

13.03

Orth

Jacori Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

13.04

Conway

Roman Wilson, WR, Steelers

13.05

Fabiano

Rico Dowdle, RB, Panthers

13.06

Clausen

Nick Chubb, RB, Texans

13.07

Zaccharison

Brashard Smith, RB, Chiefs

13.08

Daughtery

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Colts

13.09

Drake

Miles Sanders, RB, Cowboys

13.1

Beherns

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

13.11

Harmon

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

13.12

Ratcliff

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers

13.13

Harris

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Ravens

13.14

Coventry

Mason Taylor, TE, Jets

Fabs' Notes: I took Chuba Hubbard back in Round 5, and I saw little upside on my board at this late stage of the draft. So, I grabbed Dowdle as insurance (a fantasy handcuff) in case Hubbard gets hurt. The former Cowboy is my fifth (and final) running back in this draft.

Round 14

Round/Pick

Team

Player

14.01

Coventry

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

14.02

Harris

Calvin Austin III, WR, Steelers

14.03

Ratcliff

Dont'e Thornton, WR, Raiders

14.04

Harmon

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

14.05

Beherns

Tory Horton, WR, Seahawks

14.06

Drake

Darius Slayton, WR, Giants

14.07

Daughtery

Jared Goff, QB, Lions

14.08

Zaccharison

Choziem Okonkwo, TE, Titans

14.09

Clausen

Mike Gesicki, TE, Bengals

14.1

Fabiano

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

14.11

Conway

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings

14.12

Orth

Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears

14.13

Smith

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Bengals

14.14

Cooper

Trevor Lawrence, QB Jaguars

Fabs' Notes: I wanted to get a backup quarterback for Murray in this round, so I took Tagovailoa. There were other field generals I liked better, but they all had the same bye week as Murray. If he can avoid injuries, Tagovailoa should be a viable No. 2 fantasy option.

Round 15

Round/Pick

Team

Player

15.01

Cooper

DJ Giddens, RB, Colts

15.02

Smith

Geno Smith, QB, Raiders

15.03

Orth

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks

15.04

Conway

Tahj Brooks, RB, Bengals

15.05

Fabiano

Jack Bech, WR, Raiders

15.06

Clausen

Josh Reynolds, WR, Jets

15.07

Zaccharison

Theo Johnson, TE, Giants

15.08

Daughtery

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions

15.09

Drake

Elic Ayomanor, WR, Titans

15.1

Beherns

Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

15.11

Harmon

Jarquez Hunter, RB, Chargers

15.12

Ratcliff

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons

15.13

Harris

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

15.14

Coventry

Samaje Perine, RB, Bengals

Fabs' Notes: The options at this point in the draft are, well, kinda gross. I didn't really see any running back worth my time here, so I took a chance on Bech. While I'd have preferred his teammate, fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton, he had been picked in the previous round. So, Bech was a worthwhile dart throw and will enter the season as this team's sixth wideout.

Round 16

Round/Pick

Team

Player

16.01

Coverntry

Amari Cooper, WR, Bills

16.02

Harris

Noah Brown, WR, Commanders

16.03

Ratcliff

Darren Waller, TE, Dolphins

16.04

Harmon

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Panthers

16.05

Beherns

Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers

16.06

Drake

Tutu Atwell, WR, Rams

16.07

Daughtery

Devin Neal, RB, Saints

16.08

Zaccharison

Jalen Royals, WR, Chiefs

16.09

Clausen

Cam Ward, QB, Titans

16.1

Fabiano

Tyler Lockett, WR, Titans

16.11

Conway

Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans

16.12

Orth

Kayshon Boutte, WR, Patriots

16.13

Smith

Diontae Johnson, WR, Browns

16.14

Cooper

Elijah Moore, WR, Bills

Fabs' Notes: I was eying Jalen Royals in this round, but he went two spots ahead of me. So, why not grab the Titans No. 2 wide receiver, Lockett? He's past his prime to be sure, but Elic Ayomanor was gone and it's Round 16! He might be my first release for a free agent.

