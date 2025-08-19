2025 Fantasy Football Expert League Draft Results
The 2025 Fantasy Football Expo took place this past weekend in Canton, Ohio, and included several industry "expert" drafts. I participated in what's called the Jim Brown Division, a 14-team full-point PPR league (snake draft) that is typically very wide receiver heavy.
The starting lineup consists of a quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers and three flex players (no kickers or defenses). The bench includes six players (no limitations).
The members of the league include myself, Andrew Cooper (Fantasy Alarm), Jody Smith (Full-Time Fantasy), Doug Orth (USA Today), Colby Conway, Dennis Clausen (Rotoballer), J.J. Zachariason (Late Round QB), Pat Dougherty (Rotoworld), Brian Drake (Fighting Chance Fantasy), Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon (Yahoo!), Jeff Ratcliff (FTN), Bob Harris (Footballguys) and Jim Coventry (Rotowire).
For those of you playing in bigger leagues (14-plus), here's a look at the complete draft. Below, you can see the round-by-round picks plus my own mindset during each round of the draft. After all, if you can draft like the "sharks," you can make chum of your league mates!
Fantasy Football Expert Draft Results
Round 1
Round/Pick
Team
Player
1.01
Cooper
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.02
Smith
Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.03
Orth
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.04
Conway
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.05
Fabiano
Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
1.06
Clausen
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.07
Zaccharison
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
1.08
Daughtery
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
1.09
Drake
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
1.1
Beherns
Malike Nabers, WR, Giants
1.11
Harmon
Nico Collins, WR, Texans
1.12
Ratcliff
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
1.13
Harris
Brian Thomas Jr., WR Jaguars
1.14
Coventry
Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
Fabs' Notes: I knew I was going to get a wide receiver in what projected as a wideout-heavy draft, so I was likely either getting Lamb or Jefferson at No. 5. I landed with the latter. While he's been dealing with an injured hamstring in training camp, the expectation is that Jefferson will be good to go for Week 1. I'm not concerned about J.J. McCarthy hurting his value, either.
Round 2
Round/Pick
Team
Player
2.01
Coverntry
Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
2.02
Harris
De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
2.03
Ratcliff
Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
2.04
Harmon
Drake London, WR, Falcons
2.05
Beherns
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.06
Drake
Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
2.07
Daughtery
Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
2.08
Zaccharison
A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
2.09
Clausen
Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
2.1
Fabiano
Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
2.11
Conway
Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
2.12
Orth
Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
2.13
Smith
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Seahawks
2.14
Cooper
Breece Hall, RB, Jets
Fabs' Notes: I wanted to get another wide receiver in this round (unless a stud running back fell to me, which was unlikely). Wilson was the best wideout on my board, so it was an easy choice. The WR10 from a season ago, he'll see a ton of targets from his old college pal, Justin Fields. I like Wilson more than some analysts, and I was pleased as punch to get him in Round 2.
Round 3
Round/Pick
Team
Player
3.01
Cooper
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks
3.02
Smith
Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
3.03
Orth
Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers
3.04
Conway
Davante Adams, WR, Rams
3.05
Fabiano
James Cook, RB, Bills
3.06
Clausen
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
3.07
Zaccharison
Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
3.08
Daughtery
Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
3.09
Drake
Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
3.1
Beherns
George Kittle TE, 49ers
3.11
Harmon
Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
3.12
Ratcliff
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
3.13
Harris
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
3.14
Coventry
DJ Moore, WR, Bears
Fabs' Notes: I was hoping to get a solid running back or wide receiver in this round, and Cook was the best player on my board at those positions. This draft happened before he signed an extension with the Bills, so obviously I'm pretty happy about that. While I do expect touchdown regression (he scored 18 last year), I still like him as the top back in the Bills offensive attack.
Round 4
Round/Pick
Team
Player
4.01
Coverntry
DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
4.02
Harris
Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
4.03
Ratcliff
Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
4.04
Harmon
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
4.05
Beherns
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
4.06
Drake
Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
4.07
Daughtery
Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
4.08
Zaccharison
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
4.09
Clausen
Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans
4.1
Fabiano
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
4.11
Conway
DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
4.12
Orth
George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
4.13
Smith
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
4.14
Cooper
Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
Fabs' Notes: I really wanted DK Metcalf, Xavier Worthy or Terry McLaurin in this round, but all were taken a few spots before I could get them. So, I audibled and went with the best player on my board at running back or wide receiver, Hubbard. Do I love the pick? No. After all, there's a chance he could be a one-year wonder ... but he should lead the Panthers in touches in 2025.
Round 5
Round/Pick
Team
Player
5.01
Cooper
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins
5.02
Smith
James Conner, RB, Cardinals
5.03
Orth
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
5.04
Conway
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
5.05
Fabiano
Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars
5.06
Clausen
Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
5.07
Zaccharison
Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
5.08
Daughtery
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns
5.09
Drake
Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
5.1
Beherns
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
5.11
Harmon
Chris Olave, WR, Saints
5.12
Ratcliff
Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers
5.13
Harris
D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
5.14
Coventry
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders
Fabs' Notes: I have drafted Hunter in a few leagues so far, so why not get nuts and do it again? I wanted to have three wideouts in the first five rounds, and he was the best player left on my board. Based on what we're seeing in camp and the preseason, Hunter is looking like a starting wide receiver and a reserve cornerback. That could change, of course, but at this point I'm hoping Hunter gets more snaps on the offensive side of the football during this rookie year.
Round 6
Round/Pick
Team
Player
6.01
Coverntry
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers
6.02
Harris
David Montgomery, RB, Lions
6.03
Ratcliff
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings
6.04
Harmon
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
6.05
Beherns
Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots
6.06
Drake
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, Commanders
6.07
Daughtery
Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings
6.08
Zaccharison
Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers
6.09
Clausen
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
6.1
Fabiano
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
6.11
Conway
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings
6.12
Orth
Josh Downs, WR, Colts
6.13
Smith
Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
6.14
Cooper
Cooper Kupp, WR, Seahawks
Fabs' Notes: I had my eyes on Jauan Jennings in this round, but he was taken just a couple picks ahead of me. Sniped! I audibled and went with a tight end instead, in this case, Kelce. I do have T.J. Hockenson ranked ahead of him, but I already had Jefferson and had noticed that Jordan Addison was still available. So, in an effort to not have three Vikings (if I were able to land Addison in the next round), I took Taylor Swift's boyfriend in this round.
Round 7
Round/Pick
Team
Player
7.01
Cooper
Michael Pittman Jr., WR. Colts
7.02
Smith
Jayden Reed, WR, Packers
7.03
Orth
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
7.04
Conway
Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans
7.05
Fabiano
Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
7.06
Clausen
Keon Coleman, WR, Bills
7.07
Zaccharison
Matthew Golden, WR, Packers
7.08
Daughtery
Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons
7.09
Drake
Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
7.1
Beherns
Joe Mixon, RB, Texans
7.11
Harmon
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commaders
7.12
Ratcliff
Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
7.13
Harris
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
7.14
Coventry
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars
Fabs' Notes: Success! I know Addison is suspended for the first three games, but I can replace him until he returns. A top-24 wide receiver from a season ago, I like Addison as the fourth receiver/flex starter on this roster. The Vikings have a very fantasy-friendly offense, so I don't mind having their top two wide receivers in a 14-team league that favors wideouts.
Round 8
Round/Pick
Team
Player
8.01
Coverntry
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
8.02
Harris
Christian Kirk, WR, Texans
8.03
Ratcliff
Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars
8.04
Harmon
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
8.05
Beherns
Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers
8.06
Drake
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints
8.07
Daughtery
Evan Engram, TE, Broncos
8.08
Zaccharison
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
8.09
Clausen
Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
8.1
Fabiano
Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
8.11
Conway
Luther Burden III, WR, Bears
8.12
Orth
Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns
8.13
Smith
David Njoku, TE, Browns
8.14
Cooper
Najee Harris, RB, Chargers
Fabs' Notes: With four wide receivers, two running backs and a tight end on the roster, I was either going to take a quarterback or another running back in this round. I didn't love any of the backs, so I went with Murray. A mobile field general with the league's easiest schedule based on last season's fantasy points allowed data, Murray should have a strong campaign.
Round 9
Round/Pick
Team
Player
9.01
Cooper
Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens
9.02
Smith
Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
9.03
Orth
Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals
9.04
Conway
Demario Douglas, WR, Patriots
9.05
Fabiano
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
9.06
Clausen
Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs
9.07
Zaccharison
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans
9.08
Daughtery
Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys
9.09
Drake
Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
9.1
Beherns
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears
9.11
Harmon
Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers
9.12
Ratcliff
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
9.13
Harris
Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers
9.14
Coventry
Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys
Fabs' Notes: This will either be the worst pick of my draft, or it could be a value ... Judkins. I was texting my friends who have ties to the Browns, and literally no one has any idea when and if he will play this season. I find it hard to believe he won't play at all, so even if he misses half the year because of suspension, I could have Cleveland's starting running back down the stretch. This is not a pick for the weak at heart, but based on what else was on the board, I figured ... what the hell!
Round 10
Round/Pick
Team
Player
1.001
Coverntry
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers
10.02
Harris
Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos
10.03
Ratcliff
Tre Harris, WR, Chargers
10.04
Harmon
Joshua Palmer, WR, Bills
10.05
Beherns
Jerome Ford, RB, Browns
10.06
Drake
Roschon Johnson, RB, Bears
10.07
Daughtery
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
10.08
Zaccharison
Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys
10.09
Clausen
Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers
10.1
Fabiano
Jonnu Smith, TE, Steelers
10.11
Conway
Braelon Allen, RB, Jets
10.12
Orth
Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins
10.13
Smith
Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers
10.14
Cooper
Hunter Henry TE, Patriots
Fabs' Notes: Things are getting thin at this point in the draft (as you can imagine), so I'm looking for the best players available. For me, that was Smith. Knowing he won't duplicate last season's totals but knowing he could play a big role in the Steelers passing game, I took a chance on the veteran pass catcher. Hopefully I can get top-15 tight end production from him in his reunion with OC Arthur Smith.
Round 11
Round/Pick
Team
Player
11.01
Cooper
Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons
11.02
Smith
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons
11.03
Orth
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
11.04
Conway
Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
11.05
Fabiano
Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers
11.06
Clausen
Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots
11.07
Zaccharison
Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns
11.08
Daughtery
Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens
11.09
Drake
Will Shipley, RB, Eagles
11.1
Beherns
Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers
11.11
Harmon
Ray Davis, RB, Bills
11.12
Ratcliff
Justin Fields, QB, Jets
11.13
Harris
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars
11.14
Coventry
Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
Fabs' Notes: I've been trying to get Guerendo in all of my drafts, as I'm not confident that Christian McCaffrey will be able to remain healthy for a full 17 games. If I'm right, then I should get some starts from Guerendo in coach Kyle Shanahan's running-back friendly offense.
Round 12
Round/Pick
Team
Player
12.01
Coverntry
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants
12.02
Harris
Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders
12.03
Ratcliff
Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers
12.04
Harmon
Jaylin Noel, WR, Chiefs
12.05
Beherns
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Ravens
12.06
Drake
Woody Marks, RB, Texans
12.07
Daughtery
Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos
12.08
Zaccharison
Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders
12.09
Clausen
Blake Corum, RB, Rams
12.1
Fabiano
Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers
12.11
Conway
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars
12.12
Orth
Dyami Brown, WR, Jaguars
12.13
Smith
Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers
12.14
Cooper
Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
Fabs' Notes: I thought I might get Wan'Dale Robinson in this round, but he went several spots ahead of me. So, looking to grab a young receiver in a solid offense, I went with Johnston. The addition of Keenan Allen hurts his ceiling in terms of target and opportunities in the Chargers pass attack. but Johnston was worth a flier as my fifth wideout.
Round 13
Round/Pick
Team
Player
13.01
Cooper
Justice Hill, RB, Ravens
13.02
Smith
Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs
13.03
Orth
Jacori Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders
13.04
Conway
Roman Wilson, WR, Steelers
13.05
Fabiano
Rico Dowdle, RB, Panthers
13.06
Clausen
Nick Chubb, RB, Texans
13.07
Zaccharison
Brashard Smith, RB, Chiefs
13.08
Daughtery
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Colts
13.09
Drake
Miles Sanders, RB, Cowboys
13.1
Beherns
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots
13.11
Harmon
Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers
13.12
Ratcliff
MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers
13.13
Harris
Keaton Mitchell, RB, Ravens
13.14
Coventry
Mason Taylor, TE, Jets
Fabs' Notes: I took Chuba Hubbard back in Round 5, and I saw little upside on my board at this late stage of the draft. So, I grabbed Dowdle as insurance (a fantasy handcuff) in case Hubbard gets hurt. The former Cowboy is my fifth (and final) running back in this draft.
Round 14
Round/Pick
Team
Player
14.01
Coventry
C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
14.02
Harris
Calvin Austin III, WR, Steelers
14.03
Ratcliff
Dont'e Thornton, WR, Raiders
14.04
Harmon
Jordan Love, QB, Packers
14.05
Beherns
Tory Horton, WR, Seahawks
14.06
Drake
Darius Slayton, WR, Giants
14.07
Daughtery
Jared Goff, QB, Lions
14.08
Zaccharison
Choziem Okonkwo, TE, Titans
14.09
Clausen
Mike Gesicki, TE, Bengals
14.1
Fabiano
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins
14.11
Conway
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings
14.12
Orth
Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears
14.13
Smith
Andrei Iosivas, WR, Bengals
14.14
Cooper
Trevor Lawrence, QB Jaguars
Fabs' Notes: I wanted to get a backup quarterback for Murray in this round, so I took Tagovailoa. There were other field generals I liked better, but they all had the same bye week as Murray. If he can avoid injuries, Tagovailoa should be a viable No. 2 fantasy option.
Round 15
Round/Pick
Team
Player
15.01
Cooper
DJ Giddens, RB, Colts
15.02
Smith
Geno Smith, QB, Raiders
15.03
Orth
Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks
15.04
Conway
Tahj Brooks, RB, Bengals
15.05
Fabiano
Jack Bech, WR, Raiders
15.06
Clausen
Josh Reynolds, WR, Jets
15.07
Zaccharison
Theo Johnson, TE, Giants
15.08
Daughtery
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions
15.09
Drake
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Titans
15.1
Beherns
Alec Pierce, WR, Colts
15.11
Harmon
Jarquez Hunter, RB, Chargers
15.12
Ratcliff
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons
15.13
Harris
Bryce Young, QB, Panthers
15.14
Coventry
Samaje Perine, RB, Bengals
Fabs' Notes: The options at this point in the draft are, well, kinda gross. I didn't really see any running back worth my time here, so I took a chance on Bech. While I'd have preferred his teammate, fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton, he had been picked in the previous round. So, Bech was a worthwhile dart throw and will enter the season as this team's sixth wideout.
Round 16
Round/Pick
Team
Player
16.01
Coverntry
Amari Cooper, WR, Bills
16.02
Harris
Noah Brown, WR, Commanders
16.03
Ratcliff
Darren Waller, TE, Dolphins
16.04
Harmon
Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Panthers
16.05
Beherns
Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers
16.06
Drake
Tutu Atwell, WR, Rams
16.07
Daughtery
Devin Neal, RB, Saints
16.08
Zaccharison
Jalen Royals, WR, Chiefs
16.09
Clausen
Cam Ward, QB, Titans
16.1
Fabiano
Tyler Lockett, WR, Titans
16.11
Conway
Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans
16.12
Orth
Kayshon Boutte, WR, Patriots
16.13
Smith
Diontae Johnson, WR, Browns
16.14
Cooper
Elijah Moore, WR, Bills
Fabs' Notes: I was eying Jalen Royals in this round, but he went two spots ahead of me. So, why not grab the Titans No. 2 wide receiver, Lockett? He's past his prime to be sure, but Elic Ayomanor was gone and it's Round 16! He might be my first release for a free agent.