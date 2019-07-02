Sophia Delott, the only female football player at Seminole High School (Indian Rocks, Fla.) was killed Friday night when she was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

The team announced the death of the 17-year-old on its Facebook page. Delott had planned to enlist in the Marines.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart and incredible sadness that I write this post," the post from Saturday read. "Last night, one of our own was taken from us by a drunk driver. Sophie was a Warhawk through and through. She was a Marine. Most of all, she was our family."

Football coach Chris Miller said Delott never sought out attention.

"Everything she did had nothing to do with wanting to be rewarded," he told the Times. "It was always about everybody else with her."

The Times reported Delott, who was biking, was struck by a car driven by 69-year-old Neil Singhal after he swerved into the lane. Delott later died at the hospital. Singhal was driving while impaired and arrested on a charge of DUI manslaughter, according to the Times and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.

The Warhawks football team started a GoFundMe to raise money for Delott's family.