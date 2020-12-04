Texas HS Football Player Body Slams Ref After Ejection

SI.com
Texas High School Football Player Body Slams Referee After Ejection; Police Escort Him From Game

A generic view of a football before an NCAA game

A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and attacked an official after being ejected from the game on Thursday night, according to The Monitor's Andrew McCulloch.

During Edinburg High's game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High, Edinburg defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron was ejected early in the second quarter for unsportsmanlike conduct. 

After walking to the sidelines, Duron ran back onto the field and slammed referee Fred Garcia to the ground. Garcia was turned away from Duron and didn't see him coming. An Edinburg player and staff member immediately subdued Duron.

According to McCulloch, "Duron was escorted out from the stadium by a team of four Edinburg police officers who were working security for the game. He was not handcuffed, but was removed from the premises and did not return."

When asked about the incident, the four officers said, "No comment. We are not at liberty to talk about that."

On the field, a cart was brought out for medical personnel to assess Garcia. The official was able to get up under his own power and was later helped off the turf.

Garcia was evaluated for a potential shoulder injury and concussion-like symptoms at an ambulance at the stadium and he did not return to the game.

 McCulloch shared photos on social media of the brutal collision taken at the game by The Monitor's Joel Martinez.

Edinburg went on to win 35–21 and advance to the Class 6A Division I playoffs.

As the District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron is the Bobcats' kicker and punter and also was named The Monitor's All-Area Boys Wrestler of the Year in 2020.

