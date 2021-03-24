HS Team Investigated for Use of Antisemitic Language

SI.com
High School Football Team Investigated for Using Antisemitic Language to Call Plays

Author:
Publish date:

A Massachusetts high school football team is being investigated for using antisemitic language during a game.

According to NBC10 Boston, the team is accused of using words like "Auschwitz" during a March 12 game to call audibles. 

USA Today reports that New England's Anti-Defamation League is investigating the use of the words such as "Auschwitz," "rabbi" and "dreidel." According to Boston.com, “rabbi” referred to “right side,” and “dreidel” and “Auschwitz” were substitute terms.

In a statement to USA Today, Duxbury Public Schools superintendent John Antonucci said the school launched an investigation as soon as the allegations surfaced. The school has reached out to members of the Duxbury community and the Anti-Defamation League as well. 

According to the school-issued statement released on Monday, the terms were reportedly not directed at any players or coaches on the opposing Plymouth North High School team.

Head coach Dave Maimaron was not on the sideline for the school's March 19 game. 

On Wednesday afternoon, the school announced that it had canceled its game for this week against Hingham and fired Mairmaron as its head football coach. In addition, Maimaron has been placed on paid administrative leave from his teaching position pending further investigation.

"On behalf of the staff and players of the Duxbury High School football team, I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th," Maimaron said prior to being stripped of his responsibilities as the school's coach, per USA Today.  "Using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face—inexcusable. The staff and the team have been transparent and cooperative with administration during this time, and we have taken responsibility for the incident. We are dealing with this as a team and focusing on the lessons we can learn from this."

According to NBC10 Boston, the ADL met with school staff Tuesday. The school is also mandating sensitivity and diversity training for the team.

High school football in Massachusetts is being played in the spring this year after it was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

