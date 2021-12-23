Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Tributes Pour in for Robbie Roper, QB Recruit Who Tragically Died Wednesday

Author:

Robbie Roper, a star at Roswell (Ga.) High School and class of 2022 football recruit, died on Wednesday. While his family has not confirmed the cause of death, his coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he died after complications from a routine surgery.

“Robbie did everything in life with a contagious, positive and energetic attitude that will be missed by all who knew him,” Prewett told the paper. “Robbie fought hard and battled until the very end like he did everything else.”

Roper was a pretty high-level football recruit, garnering interest from programs like Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Pitt and TCU. The self-appointed “late bloomer” was uncommitted, but coming off of a very strong senior season, in which he threw for over 3,000 yards, 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

"He was our biggest joy to our family," Roper's family said in a statement published on his Twitter account. "We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly."

Tributes have poured in from across the football world, including from some of the programs that were recruiting Roper to play quarterback.

“Robbie was a respected, well-liked student leader in our football program,” Roswell principal Robert Shaw said on the school's Twitter account. “This is a very difficult time for our RHS family.”

