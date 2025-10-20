'Heavy Duty Davis': Texas 3-star RB, Kansas State commit, amasses 567 yards, 4 TDs in historic Lone Star showing
What does “HD” stand for in HD Davis’ name? Well, it could have stood for “Heavy Duty” on Friday.
Davis, a 6-foot, 205-pound Kansas State commit playing at Wolfe City High in Wolfe City, Texas, proved yet again that he's tough and built to last in a 42-35 victory against Tom Bean.
Crazy numbers
Ready for some Bo Jackson Tecmo Bowl-like stats?
Davis amassed 567 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns in the win – averaging a whopping 11.2 yards per carry on 45 carries. If you don’t feel like doing the math, that’s 503 rushing yards on 45 carries – and he ran for three touchdowns.
The do-it-all back also caught three passes for 64 yards and another TD.
A new record
According to data on pigskinprep.com, Davis’ performance would place him 20th all time in Texas high school football history for individual rushing yards in a game – fitting in two yards ahead of former Hallettsville legend Jonathon Brooks, who rushed for 501 against Lorena in 2020, and one yard behind Warren Flye, who ran for 504 for San Antonio Plainview against Lake View in 2014.
Flye accomplished his feat on just 21 carries and scored five touchdowns, breaking Plainview’s previous school record of 466 yards by Jamar Wall in 2005. He later went on to play at Navarro College.
Brooks, meanwhile, rushed for 501 yards on 27 carries and scored nine touchdowns in his record-breaking day. He went on to fame as a star running back at Texas before joining the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Still with the Panthers, Brooks will miss the 2025 season while he recovers from his second torn ACL.
Raising the bar
Davis set a new school record for most individual rushing yards in a single game. If he ever wanted to meet the person who previously held Wolfe City’s record, all he’d have to do is look in a mirror. Davis previously set the mark with 451 yards against Leonard in 2023. He ran for six touchdowns on 43 carries in that game, which resulted in a 60-35 win.
He was previously tied for 53rd all time in Texas history with Jacorey Howard (Aldine, 2018) and Terrell Brantley (Spur, 1990), who also had 451 yards rushing in a game.
As a junior in 2024, Davis rushed for 2,789 yards on 267 carries and scored 31 rushing touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 190 yards and a pair of TDs in 11 games for the Class 2A Division I Wolves. Through seven games this season, he’s compiled 1,514 yards rushing on 141 carries and scored 18 rushing touchdowns while catching eight passes for 184 yards and three TDs.
In six games as a sophomore, he amassed 1,088 yards on 135 carries with 12 touchdowns. Friday’s performance also pushed him past 5,000 career yards at the varsity level, as he’s now at 5,391 rushing yards and 61 rushing TDs on 543 carries in 24 career games.
He held 10 offers – including Air Force, Cornell, Navy and Rice – before committing to Kansas State on June 17.