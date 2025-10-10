Texas football team erupts for 91 points, sets school record with 13 touchdowns in epic blowout
The Decatur Eagles made history Thursday night at Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis.
Since losing its first two games, Decatur has been on a roll - but this performance was a launch into another stratosphere. The Eagles set a program record with 13 touchdowns in a 91-8 demolition of Diamond Hill-Jarvis.
Decatur improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in District 5-4A Division I. Diamond Hill-Jarvis, also the Eagles, dropped to 1-5 and 0-2.
Epic Performance
As the score shows, it was total dominance. While the offense will draw the headlines, Decatur’s defense was just as punishing - finishing with 57 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, three interceptions and seven pass breakups.
Decatur scored six touchdowns in the first quarter and led 42-0 after one. The lead stretched to 56-0 midway through the second quarter before Diamond Hill-Jarvis got its only touchdown and a two-point conversion to make it 56-8.
By halftime, Decatur was up 77-8. With a running clock in the second half, the Eagles extended the lead to 84-8 on a 13-yard run by Cooper Duncan in the third quarter, then capped the scoring in the fourth after an Elijah Moore interception set up a 25-yard touchdown run by Alex Pantoja.
Scoring Barrage
Decatur opened the game at full throttle. Less than two minutes in, quarterback Rhys Ragan hit Wyatt Dunn for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 7-0. Two minutes later, Jake Milligan scored on a 1-yard run on the Eagles’ second possession for a 14-0 lead.
After the defense forced Diamond Hill-Jarvis to punt on its second possession, Ragan threw his second touchdown - a screen to Jake Berg that went 38 yards. Ragan added a third TD pass at the 4:35 mark on a 20-yard strike to Kasey Boner to make it 28-0.
Decatur kept pouring it on. Milligan scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run with 1:09 left in the first quarter, and Jamari Fletcher added another on an 18-yard run with four seconds remaining to push it to 42-0.
On the first play of the second quarter, running back Akilyz Rivera broke free for a 32-yard touchdown to make it 49-0. Milligan followed with his third rushing score - a 24-yard run - to make it 56-0 with 9:27 left in the half.
Over the final 6:21 of the first half, Decatur added three more scores: a 49-yard run by Fletcher, an interception by Keaton Goode that set up a 24-yard TD run by Duncan, and a 26-yard interception return by Ryder Holmes to make it 77-8 at the break.
Diamond Hill-Jarvis’ lone touchdown came on a 6-yard pass from quarterback Elijah Hernandez to Dominic Davis with 7:10 left in the half.
All Three Phases
Not to be overlooked, Decatur sophomore kicker Anthony Weeks was perfect - going 13-for-13 on extra points.
Goode led the defense with six tackles, four solo stops, three tackles for loss, a sack for eight yards, a quarterback hurry and the interception he returned six yards.
Decatur has now outscored opponents 321-133 - with 87 of those points scored against it coming in the first two weeks against Brock and Argyle Liberty Christian. Since then, the Eagles have posted wins over Graham (50-15), Fort Worth Carter-Riverside (68-0) and Fort Worth Eastern Hills (57-24).
Decatur is scheduled to host Fort Worth Western Hills (2-3, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Diamond Hill-Jarvis travels to Springtown (6-0, 2-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.