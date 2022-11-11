While LeBron James has been nursing a left hip abductor strain following the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night, the star had the chance to witness a prolific performance from his sons, Bronny and Bryce, on Thursday night.

James, along with his wife, Savannah, sat courtside at Sierra Canyon’s “Midnight Madness” showcase in Chatsworth, California, where Bronny and Bryce put together exceptional performances that included showing off their leaping abilities and creativity during several dunks.

Bronny, the older of the two brothers, is currently a senior at Sierra Canyon. However, as his senior year continues to unfold, all eyes will be on where he decides to play college basketball next season.

Several schools have been recruiting the young basketball star that include Ohio State, Oregon and USC. Last month, Bronny became the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with Beats by Dre and the fifth student athlete to sign a partnership with Nike.

Meanwhile, Bryce, 15, is not living in Bronny’s shadows but rather carving his own lane and building his skillset as one of the up-and-coming elite high school players in the country.

As James continues to his NBA career in Year 20, a season that has gotten off to a dismal 2-9 start in Los Angeles, the four-time NBA champion has a lot to be proud of when watching his sons dominate on the hardwood.

