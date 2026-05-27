2026 Virginia (VHSL) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 27

The 2026 Virginia high school softball playoffs begin on Wednesday, May 27th, with the VHSL first round.

High School on SI has brackets for classes through 6 to 1 in the VHSL high school softball playoffs. The state tournament begins on June 9th.

2026 Virginia High School Softball Playoff Brackets, Schedule, and Scores (VHSL)

CLASS 6

Region A

Grassfield vs. L.C. Bird

Manchester vs. J. R. Tucker

Western Branch vs. Thomas Dale

Cosby vs. Landstown

Region B

Charles J. Colgan vs. Gainesville

Independence vs. Stafford

Mountain View vs. Woodbridge

Forest Park vs. Battlefield

Region C to be added

Region D to be added

CLASS 5

Region A

Ocean Lakes vs. Tallwood

Deep Creek vs. Great Bridge

Hickory vs. Cox

Kellam vs. Kempsville

Regions B, C, and D to be added

CLASS 4

Region A to be added

Region B

Eastern View vs. Atlee

Patrick Henry vs. Hanover

Dinwiddie vs. Courtland

King George vs. Powhatan

Region C to be added

Region D

Sherando (Bye)

Millbrook vs. Liberty (First Round)

James Wood vs. Orange County (Quarterfinals)

Halifax County vs. Mecklenberg County (Quarterfinals)

Amherst County (Bye)

Jefferson Forest vs. Salem (First Round)

CLASS 3

Region A

New Kent (Bye)

Colonial Heights vs. Hopewell

York (Bye)

Lakeland vs. Tabb

Region B

Fauquier vs. Maggie Walker

Brentsville District vs. Goochland

Culpeper County vs. TBA

Skyline vs. William Miller

Region C to be added

Region D

Abingdon vs. Hidden Valley

Cave Spring vs. Pulsaki County

Staunton River vs. Lord Botetourt

Christiansburg vs. William Byrd

CLASS 2

Region A to be added

Region B

Central Woodstock (Bye)

Fort Defiance vs. Page County

Stuarts Draft (Bye)

Strasburg vs. Buckingham

Region C

Appotomattox County vs. Glenvar

Dan River vs. James River

Patrick County vs. Nelson County

Floyd County vs. Liberty

Region D to be added

CLASS 1

Region A

Lancaster vs. Chincoteague

Charles City vs. Mathews

Rappahannock vs. West Point

Northumberland vs. Middlesex

Region B to be added

Region C

Auburn vs. Highland

Parry McCluer vs. George Wythe

Eastern Montgomery vs. Grayson County

Giles vs. Narrows

Region D

Grundy (Bye)

Rye Cove vs. Rural Retreat (First Round)

Twin Springs vs. Honaker (Quarterfinals)

Eastside vs. Council (Quarterfinals)

Chilhowie vs. Hurley (Quarterfinals)