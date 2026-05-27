2026 Virginia (VHSL) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 27
The 2026 Virginia high school softball playoffs begin on Wednesday, May 27th, with the VHSL first round.
High School on SI has brackets for classes through 6 to 1 in the VHSL high school softball playoffs. The state tournament begins on June 9th.
2026 Virginia High School Softball Playoff Brackets, Schedule, and Scores (VHSL)
CLASS 6
Region A
Grassfield vs. L.C. Bird
Manchester vs. J. R. Tucker
Western Branch vs. Thomas Dale
Cosby vs. Landstown
Region B
Charles J. Colgan vs. Gainesville
Independence vs. Stafford
Mountain View vs. Woodbridge
Forest Park vs. Battlefield
Region C to be added
Region D to be added
CLASS 5
Region A
Ocean Lakes vs. Tallwood
Deep Creek vs. Great Bridge
Hickory vs. Cox
Kellam vs. Kempsville
Regions B, C, and D to be added
CLASS 4
Region A to be added
Region B
Eastern View vs. Atlee
Patrick Henry vs. Hanover
Dinwiddie vs. Courtland
King George vs. Powhatan
Region C to be added
Region D
Sherando (Bye)
Millbrook vs. Liberty (First Round)
James Wood vs. Orange County (Quarterfinals)
Halifax County vs. Mecklenberg County (Quarterfinals)
Amherst County (Bye)
Jefferson Forest vs. Salem (First Round)
CLASS 3
Region A
New Kent (Bye)
Colonial Heights vs. Hopewell
York (Bye)
Lakeland vs. Tabb
Region B
Fauquier vs. Maggie Walker
Brentsville District vs. Goochland
Culpeper County vs. TBA
Skyline vs. William Miller
Region C to be added
Region D
Abingdon vs. Hidden Valley
Cave Spring vs. Pulsaki County
Staunton River vs. Lord Botetourt
Christiansburg vs. William Byrd
CLASS 2
Region A to be added
Region B
Central Woodstock (Bye)
Fort Defiance vs. Page County
Stuarts Draft (Bye)
Strasburg vs. Buckingham
Region C
Appotomattox County vs. Glenvar
Dan River vs. James River
Patrick County vs. Nelson County
Floyd County vs. Liberty
Region D to be added
CLASS 1
Region A
Lancaster vs. Chincoteague
Charles City vs. Mathews
Rappahannock vs. West Point
Northumberland vs. Middlesex
Region B to be added
Region C
Auburn vs. Highland
Parry McCluer vs. George Wythe
Eastern Montgomery vs. Grayson County
Giles vs. Narrows
Region D
Grundy (Bye)
Rye Cove vs. Rural Retreat (First Round)
Twin Springs vs. Honaker (Quarterfinals)
Eastside vs. Council (Quarterfinals)
Chilhowie vs. Hurley (Quarterfinals)
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.