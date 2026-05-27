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2026 Virginia (VHSL) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 27

Get every bracket, matchup, and final score of the 2026 VHSL high school softball playoffs.
Harry Lichtman|
Grassfield will face L.C. Bird in the VHSL Class 6-Region A playoff opener.
Grassfield will face L.C. Bird in the VHSL Class 6-Region A playoff opener. | Grassfield Softball

The 2026 Virginia high school softball playoffs begin on Wednesday, May 27th, with the VHSL first round.

High School on SI has brackets for classes through 6 to 1 in the VHSL high school softball playoffs. The state tournament begins on June 9th.

2026 Virginia High School Softball Playoff Brackets, Schedule, and Scores (VHSL)

CLASS 6

Region A

Grassfield vs. L.C. Bird

Manchester vs. J. R. Tucker

Western Branch vs. Thomas Dale

Cosby vs. Landstown

Region B

Charles J. Colgan vs. Gainesville

Independence vs. Stafford

Mountain View vs. Woodbridge

Forest Park vs. Battlefield

Region C to be added

Region D to be added

CLASS 5

Region A

Ocean Lakes vs. Tallwood

Deep Creek vs. Great Bridge

Hickory vs. Cox

Kellam vs. Kempsville

Regions B, C, and D to be added

CLASS 4

Region A to be added

Region B

Eastern View vs. Atlee

Patrick Henry vs. Hanover

Dinwiddie vs. Courtland

King George vs. Powhatan

Region C to be added

Region D

Sherando (Bye)

Millbrook vs. Liberty (First Round)

James Wood vs. Orange County (Quarterfinals)

Halifax County vs. Mecklenberg County (Quarterfinals)

Amherst County (Bye)

Jefferson Forest vs. Salem (First Round)

CLASS 3

Region A

New Kent (Bye)

Colonial Heights vs. Hopewell

York (Bye)

Lakeland vs. Tabb

Region B

Fauquier vs. Maggie Walker

Brentsville District vs. Goochland

Culpeper County vs. TBA

Skyline vs. William Miller

Region C to be added

Region D

Abingdon vs. Hidden Valley

Cave Spring vs. Pulsaki County

Staunton River vs. Lord Botetourt

Christiansburg vs. William Byrd

CLASS 2

Region A to be added

Region B

Central Woodstock (Bye)

Fort Defiance vs. Page County

Stuarts Draft (Bye)

Strasburg vs. Buckingham

Region C

Appotomattox County vs. Glenvar

Dan River vs. James River

Patrick County vs. Nelson County

Floyd County vs. Liberty

Region D to be added

CLASS 1

Region A

Lancaster vs. Chincoteague

Charles City vs. Mathews

Rappahannock vs. West Point

Northumberland vs. Middlesex

Region B to be added

Region C

Auburn vs. Highland

Parry McCluer vs. George Wythe

Eastern Montgomery vs. Grayson County

Giles vs. Narrows

Region D

Grundy (Bye)

Rye Cove vs. Rural Retreat (First Round)

Twin Springs vs. Honaker (Quarterfinals)

Eastside vs. Council (Quarterfinals)

Chilhowie vs. Hurley (Quarterfinals)

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Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.