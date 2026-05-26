Vote: Who is the Maryland Softball Player of the Week - May 26, 2026

The 2026 Maryland high school softball season has officially wrapped up. For the final time, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Softball Player of the Week?

We nominated nine athletes for state semifinal and championship games played on May 19th and 25th.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Hayden Adkins of Mardela.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Monday, June 1st, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Rylan Crisafulli, Broadneck

Crisafulli finished her remarkable junior season with a bang. First, she tossed a remarkable 20 strikeouts in Broadneck's 7-0 shutout victory over Richard Montgomery in the state semifinals. Then, she registered 18 strikeouts to lead the Bruins to a 1-0 win over Urbana for the MPSSAA 4A state championship.

Rowan Haas, Broadneck

Haas, a junior, recorded a walk-off sacrifice bunt to help Broadneck secure the state title.

Gaby McAnaw, Urbana

McAnaw, a previous nominee, also registered 18 strikeouts in Urbana's 6-3 victory over Dulaney in the state semifinals.

Melody Russell, Northern

Russell, a senior, went 3-for-5 with a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning to give Northern an 8-7 win over Chesapeake-AA for the MPSSAA 3A state championship. Before that, she went an impressive 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs in the Patriots' 15-2 blowout victory over Towson in the state semifinals.

Brooke MacAulay, Northern

MacAulay, a senior, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double for Northern in the state title game. She also went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the state semifinals.

Emily Clewley, Chesapeake-AA

Clewley, a senior, went 2-for-3 with a clutch RBI single in the sixth inning to give Chesapeake-AA a 3-1 win over Linganore in the state semifinals.

Racheal Howell, Huntingtown

Howell, another previous nominee, pitched a complete-game shutout in Huntingtown's 1-0 victory over Middletown in the state semifinals. The senior then pitched all seven innings again and struck out four batters in the Hurricanes' 3-1 win over Mount Hebron for back-to-back MPSSAA 2A state championships.

Alyssa Perez, Mount Hebron

Perez, a senior, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double in Mount Hebron's 8-7 victory over Easton in the state semifinals.

Ava Twilley, Mardela

Twilley, a senior and Mississippi State commit, launched a grand slam and struck out nine batters in Mardela's 11-0 shutout win over Boonsboro for the MPSSAA 1A state championship. Before that, she registered 11 strikeouts in the circle and two RBIs at the plate in the Warriors' 11-1 victory over South Carroll in the state semifinals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.