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2026 Virginia (VHSL) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 27

Postseason play begins in Virginia as the state's top baseball teams progress towards the start of the state tournament on June 9.
Harry Lichtman|
The Western Branch Bruins begin their Class 6A postseason run against L.C. Bird.
The Western Branch Bruins begin their Class 6A postseason run against L.C. Bird. | Western Branch High School

The 2026 Virginia high school baseball state playoffs are set to begin on Wednesday, May 27th, with the Virginia High School League (VHSL) first round. Although some games were already played on Tuesday, May 26th.

The VHSL high school baseball state tournament begins on Tuesday, June 9th.

2026 Virginia High School Baseball Playoff Brackets, Schedules, Scores (VHSL)

CLASS 6

Region A

Western Branch vs. L.C. Bird

Grassfield vs. Thomas Dale

Manchester vs. Oscar Smith

Cosby vs. Landstown

Region B

Charles J. Colgan vs. Gainesville

Independence vs. Colonial Forge

Mountain View vs. Woodbridge

Forest Park vs. Battlefield

Region C

Lake Braddock (Bye)

West Potomac 19. Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology 2 (First Round)

Edison (Bye)

Woodson 5, Annandale 0 (First Round)

Hayfield (Bye)

South County 6, Falls Church 1 (First Round)

West Springfield (Bye)

Robinson 11, Justice 0 (First Round)

Region D to be added

CLASS 5

Region A

Cox vs. First Colonial

Ocean Lakes vs. Kellam

Great Bridge vs. Tallwood

Kempsville vs. Hickory

Region B

Kecoughtan vs. Bethel

Granby vs. Nansemond River

Menchville vs. Woodside

Maury vs. Warwick

Region C

Franklin vs. Clover Hill

Prince George vs. Glen Allen

Godwin vs. Deep Run

James River Midlothian vs. Freeman

Region D to be added

CLASS 4

Region A

Hampton vs. Gloucester

Warhill vs. Jamestown

Churchland vs. Manor

Grafton vs. Denbigh

Region B

Atlee vs. Eastern View

Courtland vs. Spotsylvania

King George vs. Mechanicsville

Dinwiddie vs. Powhatan

Region C to be added

Region D

James Wood vs. TBA

Millbrook vs. Liberty

Jefferson Forest vs. TBA

Blacksburg vs. Salem

CLASS 3

Region A

New Kent vs. Heritage

Colonial Heights vs. Lakeland

Tabb vs. Norcom

Hopewell vs. York

Region B

Goochland vs. Fauquier

Culpeper County vs. Meridian

Kettle Run vs. Warren County

Brentsville District vs. Maggie Walker

Region C to be added

Region D

Abingdon vs. Lord Botetourt

Magna Vista vs. Carroll County

Hidden Valley vs. Tunstall

Northside vs. Christiansburg

CLASS 2

Region A

Windsor (Bye)

Arcadia vs. Amelia County (First Round)

Lunenburg Central vs. Poquoson (Quarterfinals)

Randolph-Henry (Bye)

Nandua vs. John Marshall (First Round)

King William vs. Southampton (Quarterfinals)

Region B

Strasburg (Bye)

Stuarts Draft vs. Fort Defiance

Central Woodstock (Bye)

Clarke County vs. Page County

Region C

Appomattox County vs. Liberty

James River vs. Dan River

Glenvar vs. Chatham

Patrick County vs. Floyd County

Region D

Lebanon vs. Central Wise

Union vs. Richlands

John Battle vs. Tazewell

Virginia High vs. Lee

CLASS 1

Region A

Lancaster vs. West Point

Chincoteague vs. Middlesex

Rappahannock vs. Essex

Northumberland vs. Northampton

Region B

RIverheads vs. Rappahannock County

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy vs. Altavista

Surry County vs. William Campbell

Luray vs. Buffalo Gap

Region C

Fort Chiswell vs. Parry McCluer

Bath County vs. Giles

Narrows vs. Grayson County

Auburn vs. Eastern Montgomery

Region D

Grundy (Bye)

Twin Springs vs. Honaker (First Round)

Castlewood vs. Chilhowie (Quarterfinals)

Eastside vs. Twin Valley (Quarterfinals)

Patrick Henry vs. Council (Quarterfinals)

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Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

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