2026 Virginia (VHSL) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 27
The 2026 Virginia high school baseball state playoffs are set to begin on Wednesday, May 27th, with the Virginia High School League (VHSL) first round. Although some games were already played on Tuesday, May 26th.
The VHSL high school baseball state tournament begins on Tuesday, June 9th.
2026 Virginia High School Baseball Playoff Brackets, Schedules, Scores (VHSL)
CLASS 6
Region A
Western Branch vs. L.C. Bird
Grassfield vs. Thomas Dale
Manchester vs. Oscar Smith
Cosby vs. Landstown
Region B
Charles J. Colgan vs. Gainesville
Independence vs. Colonial Forge
Mountain View vs. Woodbridge
Forest Park vs. Battlefield
Region C
Lake Braddock (Bye)
West Potomac 19. Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology 2 (First Round)
Edison (Bye)
Woodson 5, Annandale 0 (First Round)
Hayfield (Bye)
South County 6, Falls Church 1 (First Round)
West Springfield (Bye)
Robinson 11, Justice 0 (First Round)
Region D to be added
CLASS 5
Region A
Cox vs. First Colonial
Ocean Lakes vs. Kellam
Great Bridge vs. Tallwood
Kempsville vs. Hickory
Region B
Kecoughtan vs. Bethel
Granby vs. Nansemond River
Menchville vs. Woodside
Maury vs. Warwick
Region C
Franklin vs. Clover Hill
Prince George vs. Glen Allen
Godwin vs. Deep Run
James River Midlothian vs. Freeman
Region D to be added
CLASS 4
Region A
Hampton vs. Gloucester
Warhill vs. Jamestown
Churchland vs. Manor
Grafton vs. Denbigh
Region B
Atlee vs. Eastern View
Courtland vs. Spotsylvania
King George vs. Mechanicsville
Dinwiddie vs. Powhatan
Region C to be added
Region D
James Wood vs. TBA
Millbrook vs. Liberty
Jefferson Forest vs. TBA
Blacksburg vs. Salem
CLASS 3
Region A
New Kent vs. Heritage
Colonial Heights vs. Lakeland
Tabb vs. Norcom
Hopewell vs. York
Region B
Goochland vs. Fauquier
Culpeper County vs. Meridian
Kettle Run vs. Warren County
Brentsville District vs. Maggie Walker
Region C to be added
Region D
Abingdon vs. Lord Botetourt
Magna Vista vs. Carroll County
Hidden Valley vs. Tunstall
Northside vs. Christiansburg
CLASS 2
Region A
Windsor (Bye)
Arcadia vs. Amelia County (First Round)
Lunenburg Central vs. Poquoson (Quarterfinals)
Randolph-Henry (Bye)
Nandua vs. John Marshall (First Round)
King William vs. Southampton (Quarterfinals)
Region B
Strasburg (Bye)
Stuarts Draft vs. Fort Defiance
Central Woodstock (Bye)
Clarke County vs. Page County
Region C
Appomattox County vs. Liberty
James River vs. Dan River
Glenvar vs. Chatham
Patrick County vs. Floyd County
Region D
Lebanon vs. Central Wise
Union vs. Richlands
John Battle vs. Tazewell
Virginia High vs. Lee
CLASS 1
Region A
Lancaster vs. West Point
Chincoteague vs. Middlesex
Rappahannock vs. Essex
Northumberland vs. Northampton
Region B
RIverheads vs. Rappahannock County
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy vs. Altavista
Surry County vs. William Campbell
Luray vs. Buffalo Gap
Region C
Fort Chiswell vs. Parry McCluer
Bath County vs. Giles
Narrows vs. Grayson County
Auburn vs. Eastern Montgomery
Region D
Grundy (Bye)
Twin Springs vs. Honaker (First Round)
Castlewood vs. Chilhowie (Quarterfinals)
Eastside vs. Twin Valley (Quarterfinals)
Patrick Henry vs. Council (Quarterfinals)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.