Alabama High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AHSAA) - November 1, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Alabama high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 3-5 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Ragland at Addison
Fayetteville at Berry
Shoals Christian at Appalachian
Marion County at Winterboro
South Lamar at Wadley
Meek at Woodville
Woodland at Hubbertville
Spring Garden at Hackleburg
Notasulga at University Charter
Georgiana at Southern Choctaw
R.C. Hatch at Maplesville
McIntosh at Brantley
Millry at McKenzie
Choctaw County at Autauga Academy
Elba at Leroy
Billingsley at Linden
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 2A Football Bracket
All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Tanner at Pisgah
Falkville at Vincent
Sand Rock at Red Bay
Sulligent at Southeastern
Isabella at Coosa Christian
North Sand Mountain at Lexington
Susan Moore at Tuscaloosa Academy
Winston County at Pleasant Valley
Central - Coosa at Luverne
G.W. Long at J.U. Blacksher
Zion Chapel at Lanett
Washington County at Ariton
Chickasaw at Cottonwood
Highland Home at Reeltown
Providence Christian at Clarke County
Loachapoka at Goshen
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 3A Football Bracket
All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Whitesburg Christian at Mars Hill Bible
Glencoe at Winfield
Rogers at Geraldine
Vinemont at Westbrook Christian
Phil Campbell at Piedmont
Lauderdale County at Fyffe
Walter Wellborn at Gordo
Collinsville at Colbert County
Dadeville at Southside - Selma
Wicksburg at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
Thomasville at Glenwood
T.R. Miller at Trinity Presbyterian
Flomaton at Montgomery Academy
Hale County at Lee-Scott Academy
Houston Academy at Bayside Academy
Randolph County at Thorsby
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 4A Football Bracket
All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Randolph School at West Morgan
Cherokee County at Good Hope
Brooks at Plainview
Fayette County at Alexandria
Fultondale at Anniston
Hatton at Madison Academy
Ashville at Hamilton
North Jackson at Deshler
Bibb County at Handley
Ashford at Jackson
Tallassee at American Christian Academy
W.S. Neal at Opp
Mobile Christian at Dale County
Bullock County at Oak Grove
Pike County at St. Michael Catholic
Pleasant Grove at Booker T. Washington
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 5A Football Bracket
All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Arab at Fairview
Jacksonville at Ramsay
West Point at Scottsboro
G.W. Carver at St. Clair County
Corner at Moody
Priceville at Guntersville
Leeds at Briarwood Christian
Boaz at Russellville
Beauregard at Northside
Charles Henderson at Vigor
Sipsey Valley at Central of Clay County
UMS-Wright Prep at Andalusia
Citronelle at Montgomery Catholic
Shelby County at Valley
Eufaula at Williamson
Elmore County at Demopolis
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 6A Football Bracket
All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Mae Jemison at Muscle Shoals
Oxford at A.H. Parker
Athens at Fort Payne
Mortimer Jordan at Mountain Brook
Jackson-Olin at Clay-Chalkville
Jasper at Gadsden City
Pell City at Homewood
Buckhorn at Hartselle
Central - Tuscaloosa at Benjamin Russell
Stanhope Elmore at Theodore
Pelham at Hueytown
Gulf Shores at Russell County
McGill-Toolen at Pike Road
Helena at Bessemer City
Wetumpka at Saraland
McAdory at Spain Park
2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 7A Football Bracket
All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Daphne at Sparkman
Vestavia Hills at Auburn
Florence at Baker
Opelika at Hewitt-Trussville
Carver at Thompson
Austin at Mary G. Montgomery
Hoover at Central - Phenix City
Fairhope at James Clemens
