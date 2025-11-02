High School

Alabama High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AHSAA) - November 1, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs

The 2025 Alabama high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Alabama high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 3-5 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Ragland at Addison

Fayetteville at Berry

Shoals Christian at Appalachian

Marion County at Winterboro

South Lamar at Wadley

Meek at Woodville

Woodland at Hubbertville

Spring Garden at Hackleburg

Notasulga at University Charter

Georgiana at Southern Choctaw

R.C. Hatch at Maplesville

McIntosh at Brantley

Millry at McKenzie

Choctaw County at Autauga Academy

Elba at Leroy

Billingsley at Linden

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 2A Football Bracket

All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Tanner at Pisgah

Falkville at Vincent

Sand Rock at Red Bay

Sulligent at Southeastern

Isabella at Coosa Christian

North Sand Mountain at Lexington

Susan Moore at Tuscaloosa Academy

Winston County at Pleasant Valley

Central - Coosa at Luverne

G.W. Long at J.U. Blacksher

Zion Chapel at Lanett

Washington County at Ariton

Chickasaw at Cottonwood

Highland Home at Reeltown

Providence Christian at Clarke County

Loachapoka at Goshen

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 3A Football Bracket

All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Whitesburg Christian at Mars Hill Bible

Glencoe at Winfield

Rogers at Geraldine

Vinemont at Westbrook Christian

Phil Campbell at Piedmont

Lauderdale County at Fyffe

Walter Wellborn at Gordo

Collinsville at Colbert County

Dadeville at Southside - Selma

Wicksburg at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Thomasville at Glenwood

T.R. Miller at Trinity Presbyterian

Flomaton at Montgomery Academy

Hale County at Lee-Scott Academy

Houston Academy at Bayside Academy

Randolph County at Thorsby

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 4A Football Bracket

All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Randolph School at West Morgan

Cherokee County at Good Hope

Brooks at Plainview

Fayette County at Alexandria

Fultondale at Anniston

Hatton at Madison Academy

Ashville at Hamilton

North Jackson at Deshler

Bibb County at Handley

Ashford at Jackson

Tallassee at American Christian Academy

W.S. Neal at Opp

Mobile Christian at Dale County

Bullock County at Oak Grove

Pike County at St. Michael Catholic

Pleasant Grove at Booker T. Washington

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 5A Football Bracket

All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Arab at Fairview

Jacksonville at Ramsay

West Point at Scottsboro

G.W. Carver at St. Clair County

Corner at Moody

Priceville at Guntersville

Leeds at Briarwood Christian

Boaz at Russellville

Beauregard at Northside

Charles Henderson at Vigor

Sipsey Valley at Central of Clay County

UMS-Wright Prep at Andalusia

Citronelle at Montgomery Catholic

Shelby County at Valley

Eufaula at Williamson

Elmore County at Demopolis

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 6A Football Bracket

All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Mae Jemison at Muscle Shoals

Oxford at A.H. Parker

Athens at Fort Payne

Mortimer Jordan at Mountain Brook

Jackson-Olin at Clay-Chalkville

Jasper at Gadsden City

Pell City at Homewood

Buckhorn at Hartselle

Central - Tuscaloosa at Benjamin Russell

Stanhope Elmore at Theodore

Pelham at Hueytown

Gulf Shores at Russell County

McGill-Toolen at Pike Road

Helena at Bessemer City

Wetumpka at Saraland

McAdory at Spain Park

2025 Alabama (AHSAA) 7A Football Bracket

All games are on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Daphne at Sparkman

Vestavia Hills at Auburn

Florence at Baker

Opelika at Hewitt-Trussville

Carver at Thompson

Austin at Mary G. Montgomery

Hoover at Central - Phenix City

Fairhope at James Clemens

