Alabama High School Football Playoff Schedules and Scores (AHSAA) - November 14, 2025
There are 52 Alabama high school football games scheduled for Friday, November 14, including 15 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Alabama High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight includes No. 8 Spain Park at No. 2 Saraland .
Alabama High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 14, 2025
With 15 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Alabama high school football playoffs continue.
View All Alabama High School Football Games
7A Football Schedule - November 14, 2025
There are four games scheduled in the 7A Class on Friday, November 14.
View All 7A High School Football Games
6A Football Schedule - November 14, 2025
There are eight games scheduled in the 6A Class on Friday, November 14.
View All 6A High School Football Games
5A Football Schedule - November 14, 2025
There are eight games scheduled in the 5A Class on Friday, November 14.
View All 5A High School Football Games
4A Football Schedule - November 14, 2025
There are eight games scheduled in the 4A Class on Friday, November 14.
View All 4A High School Football Games
3A Football Schedule - November 14, 2025
There are eight games scheduled in the 3A Class on Friday, November 14.
View All 3A High School Football Games
2A Football Schedule - November 14, 2025
There are eight games scheduled in the 2A Class on Friday, November 14.
View All 2A High School Football Games
1A Football Schedule - November 14, 2025
There are eight games scheduled in the 1A Class on Friday, November 14.
View All 1A High School Football Games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.