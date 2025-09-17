Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 17, 2025
In this week's latest edition of the Alabama top 25 high school football rankings, Thompson remains atop the polls followed by Saraland and Parker. With the exception of the 10th ranked spot, which is now held by Mary G. Montgomery, the rest of the top 10 remains the same as last week's rankings.
Vigor and Muscle Shoals are two undefeated teams that are worth watching for as they could break into the top 10 in a matter of weeks as they have each had tremendous starts to the season.
Meanwhile, Pell City, Homewood and Theodore make their first appearances in the top 25 rankings this season. Each of those schools round out the top 25 respectively in that order.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Thompson (3-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Oak Mountain 41-0
Next up: vs. Vestavia Hills
2. Saraland (4-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Spanish Fort 54-7
Next up: vs. McGill-Toolen
3. Parker (4-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Mortimer Jordan 42-7
Next up: at Carrollton (GA)
4. Central-Phenix City (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Dothan 56-28
Next up: at Enterprise
5. Hewitt-Trussville (4-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Hoover 17-14
Next up: at Hillcrest
6. Auburn (3-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Enterprise 23-7
Next up: vs. JAG
7. Jackson (3-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Baker 28-14
Next up: at Mobile Christian
8. Opelika (3-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated JAG 59-20
Next up: at Smiths Station
9. Clay-Chalkville (4-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Shades Valley 50-0
Next up: vs. Brandon (MS)
10. Mary G. Montgomery (4-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Robertsdale 37-0
Next up: vs. Foley
11. Spain Park (2-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Helena 38-14
Next up: at Benjamin Russell
12. Pike Road (3-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Wetumpka 29-6
Next up: at Percy Julian
13. Vigor (4-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated UMS-Wright Prep 39-26
Next up: vs. Citronelle
14. Muscle Shoals (4-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Decatur 66-0
Next up: at Cullman
15. Carver Montgomery (3-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Smiths Station 47-0
Next up: vs. Dothan
16. Vestavia Hills (3-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Hillcrest 42-24
Next up:
17. Moody (3-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated St. Clair County 55-0
Next up: vs. Helena
18. Hillcrest (3-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to Vestavia Hills 42-24
Next up: vs. Hewitt-Trussville
19. Baker (3-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to Jackson 28-14
Next up: vs. Daphne
20. Central of Clay County (3-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Marbury 39-14
Next up: at Sylacauga
21. Benjamin Russell (3-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Chilton County 49-16
Next up: vs. Spain Park
22. Hartselle (3-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Columbia 63-0
Next up: vs. Decatur
23. Pell City (3-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Mountain Brook 10-3
Next up: at Huffman
24. Homewood (4-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Woodlawn 52-8
Next up: vs. Jackson-Olin
25. Theodore (3-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Baldwin County 41-14
Next up: vs. St. Paul's Episcopal