2026 Alabama High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 8-9
The 2026 Alabama high school baseball playoffs continue with Third-Round action getting underway on May 8, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications.
The 2026 Alabama high school baseball season will conclude with the AHSAA state championships May 18-22 with games being played in Oxford and Jacksonville.
All matchups are double-elimination, with the two teams playing a best-of-three series.
Teams will play two games on the first day, with a third and final game being played the following day. if necessary.
The full Alabama high school baseball state tournament schedule and brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Alabama High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule
- April 24-25: 1st Round (Classes 1A-6A)
- May 1-2: 2nd Round (1A-6A) & 1st Round (7A)
- May 8-9: 3rd Round
- May 15-16: Semi-Finals (1A-7A)
- May 18-22: State Finals (Oxford & Jacksonville)
2026 Alabama High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (AHSAA) - May 8-9 2026
2026 AHSAA Class 1A State Baseball Playoff Bracket
Matchups are as follows:
Hubbertville vs. Athens Bible
Appalachian vs. Addison
Millry vs. University Charter
Fayetteville vs. TBD
2026 AHSAA Class 2A State Baseball Playoff Bracket
Matchups are as follows:
Red Bay vs. North Sand Mountain
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Mars Hill Bible
G.W. Long vs. Tuscaloosa Academy
Ariton vs. Reeltown
2026 AHSAA Class 3A State Baseball Playoff Bracket
Matchups are as follows:
Gordo vs. Collinsville
Piedmont vs. Oakman
Thomasville vs. Lee-Scott Academy
Altamont vs. Glenwood
2026 AHSAA Class 4A State Baseball Playoff Bracket
Matchups are as follows:
Alexandria vs. Central - Florence
Westbrook Christian vs. Deshler
Opp vs. Oak Grove
Houston Academy vs. Bibb County
2026 AHSAA Class 5A State Baseball Playoff Bracket
Matchups are as follows:
Moody vs. Madison Academy
East Limestone vs. American Christian Academy
Faith Academy vs. Demopolis
Briarwood Christian vs. Elmore County
2026 AHSAA Class 6A State Baseball Playoff Bracket
Matchups are as follows:
Pell City vs. Hartselle
Hazel Green vs. Homewood
Gulf Shores vs. Spain Park
Chelsea vs. TBD
2026 AHSAA Class 7A State Baseball Playoff Bracket
Matchups are as follows:
Bob Jones vs. Thompson
Tuscaloosa County vs. Hewitt-Trussville
Dothan vs. TBD
Enterprise vs. Auburn
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.