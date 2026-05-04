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2026 Alabama High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 8-9

Get every AHSAA bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Alabama high school baseball playoffs
Sam Brown|
May 16, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; ACA's Cade Durrett (10) scores as the ball comes late to St. Paul's John Stowers (20) at Jacksonville State University. ACA came from four runs down to win 7-5 and claim the 5A AHSAA baseball championship.
May 16, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; ACA's Cade Durrett (10) scores as the ball comes late to St. Paul's John Stowers (20) at Jacksonville State University. ACA came from four runs down to win 7-5 and claim the 5A AHSAA baseball championship. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Alabama high school baseball playoffs continue with Third-Round action getting underway on May 8, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications.

The 2026 Alabama high school baseball season will conclude with the AHSAA state championships May 18-22 with games being played in Oxford and Jacksonville.

All matchups are double-elimination, with the two teams playing a best-of-three series.

Teams will play two games on the first day, with a third and final game being played the following day. if necessary.

The full Alabama high school baseball state tournament schedule and brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Alabama High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

  • April 24-25: 1st Round (Classes 1A-6A)
  • May 1-2: 2nd Round (1A-6A) & 1st Round (7A)
  • May 8-9: 3rd Round
  • May 15-16: Semi-Finals (1A-7A)
  • May 18-22: State Finals (Oxford & Jacksonville)

2026 Alabama High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (AHSAA) - May 8-9 2026

2026 AHSAA Class 1A State Baseball Playoff Bracket

Matchups are as follows:

Hubbertville vs. Athens Bible

Appalachian vs. Addison

Millry vs. University Charter

Fayetteville vs. TBD

2026 AHSAA Class 2A State Baseball Playoff Bracket

Matchups are as follows:

Red Bay vs. North Sand Mountain

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Mars Hill Bible

G.W. Long vs. Tuscaloosa Academy

Ariton vs. Reeltown

2026 AHSAA Class 3A State Baseball Playoff Bracket

Matchups are as follows:

Gordo vs. Collinsville

Piedmont vs. Oakman

Thomasville vs. Lee-Scott Academy

Altamont vs. Glenwood

2026 AHSAA Class 4A State Baseball Playoff Bracket

Matchups are as follows:

Alexandria vs. Central - Florence

Westbrook Christian vs. Deshler

Opp vs. Oak Grove

Houston Academy vs. Bibb County

2026 AHSAA Class 5A State Baseball Playoff Bracket

Matchups are as follows:

Moody vs. Madison Academy

East Limestone vs. American Christian Academy

Faith Academy vs. Demopolis

Briarwood Christian vs. Elmore County

2026 AHSAA Class 6A State Baseball Playoff Bracket

Matchups are as follows:

Pell City vs. Hartselle

Hazel Green vs. Homewood

Gulf Shores vs. Spain Park

Chelsea vs. TBD

2026 AHSAA Class 7A State Baseball Playoff Bracket

Matchups are as follows:

Bob Jones vs. Thompson

Tuscaloosa County vs. Hewitt-Trussville

Dothan vs. TBD

Enterprise vs. Auburn

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Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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