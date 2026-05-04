2026 Alabama High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 8-9

The 2026 Alabama high school baseball playoffs continue with Third-Round action getting underway on May 8, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications.

The 2026 Alabama high school baseball season will conclude with the AHSAA state championships May 18-22 with games being played in Oxford and Jacksonville.

All matchups are double-elimination, with the two teams playing a best-of-three series.

Teams will play two games on the first day, with a third and final game being played the following day. if necessary.

The full Alabama high school baseball state tournament schedule and brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Alabama High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

April 24-25 : 1st Round (Classes 1A-6A)

: 1st Round (Classes 1A-6A) May 1-2 : 2nd Round (1A-6A) & 1st Round (7A)

: 2nd Round (1A-6A) & 1st Round (7A) May 8-9 : 3rd Round

: 3rd Round May 15-16 : Semi-Finals (1A-7A)

: Semi-Finals (1A-7A) May 18-22: State Finals (Oxford & Jacksonville)

2026 Alabama High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (AHSAA) - May 8-9 2026

Matchups are as follows:

Hubbertville vs. Athens Bible

Appalachian vs. Addison

Millry vs. University Charter

Fayetteville vs. TBD

Matchups are as follows:

Red Bay vs. North Sand Mountain

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Mars Hill Bible

G.W. Long vs. Tuscaloosa Academy

Ariton vs. Reeltown

Matchups are as follows:

Gordo vs. Collinsville

Piedmont vs. Oakman

Thomasville vs. Lee-Scott Academy

Altamont vs. Glenwood

Matchups are as follows:

Alexandria vs. Central - Florence

Westbrook Christian vs. Deshler

Opp vs. Oak Grove

Houston Academy vs. Bibb County

Matchups are as follows:

Moody vs. Madison Academy

East Limestone vs. American Christian Academy

Faith Academy vs. Demopolis

Briarwood Christian vs. Elmore County

Matchups are as follows:

Pell City vs. Hartselle

Hazel Green vs. Homewood

Gulf Shores vs. Spain Park

Chelsea vs. TBD

Matchups are as follows:

Bob Jones vs. Thompson

Tuscaloosa County vs. Hewitt-Trussville

Dothan vs. TBD

Enterprise vs. Auburn

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