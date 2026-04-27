2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - April 29-May 2
The 2026 Georgia high school baseball playoffs roll on with the second round of action getting underway on April 29, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.
All GHSA Classes will play their second-round games April 29-May 2. The 2026 GHSA state championships will begin on May 22.
Full brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (GHSA) - April 29-May 2, 2026
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division I Baseball Championship (select to view full bracket details)
Class 1A Division I Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Second Round
Gordon Lee vs. Toombs County
Academy for Classical Education vs. Fitzgerald
Social Circle vs. Jeff Davis
Banks County vs. Worth County
Elbert County vs. Pepperell
Fannin County vs. Bleckley County
Vidalia vs. Rabun County
Jasper County Monticello vs. Bremen
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division II Baseball Championship
Class 1A Division II Tournament Dates:
- April 22: First Round
- April 29: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Second Round
Wilcox County vs. Towns County
Lanier County vs. Metter
Bowdon vs. Baconton Charter
Irwin County vs. Screven County
Emanuel County Institute vs. Taylor County
Miller County vs. Trion
Bryan County vs. Charlton County
Lake Oconee Academy vs. Treutlen
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 2A Baseball Championship
Class 2A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Second Round
Pike County vs. Pierce County
Galloway vs. Crisp County
Cook vs. Columbus
Redan vs. North Murray
Franklin County vs. Thomson
Appling County vs. Tattnall County
Shaw vs. Rockmart
Morgan County vs. Stephens County
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 3A Baseball Championship
Class 3A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Second Round
Cherokee Bluff vs. Troup County
Whitewater vs. North Hall
Harlem vs. Jefferson
Peach County vs. Southeast Bulloch
Adairsville vs. Pickens
West Laurens vs. Northwest Whitfield
Oconee County vs. Dawson County
Calhoun vs. Sandy Creek
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 4A Baseball Championship
Class 4A Tournament Dates:
- April 22: First Round
- April 29: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Second Round
Jackson vs. East Forsyth
Kell vs. Harris County
Cartersville vs. Ware County
Blessed Trinity vs. St. Pius X Catholic
Starr's Mill vs. Cambridge
Benedictine vs. Allatoona
Marist vs. Union Grove
North Oconee vs. Cedartown
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 5A Baseball Championship
Class 5A Tournament Dates:
- April 23: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Third Round
- May 15: Semi-Final Round
- May 25: Championship Round
Second Round
Habersham Central vs. Woodward Academy
Newnan vs. Houston County
Glynn Academy vs. Gainesville
McIntosh vs. Pope
Coffee vs. South Paulding
Milton vs. Brunswick
Thomas County Central vs. Villa Rica
Roswell vs. Loganville
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 6A Baseball Championship
Class 6A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Third Round
- May 15: Semi-Final Round
- May 25: Championship Round
Second Round
Mill Creek vs. Peachtree Ridge
Walton vs TBD
Colquitt County vs. North Gwinnett
Etowah vs. Denmark
South Forsyth vs. Cherokee
Parkview vs. Lowndes
West Forsyth vs. North Paulding
Brookwood vs. Buford
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class Private Baseball Championship
Class Private Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Second Round
Athens Academy vs. King's Ridge Christian
Fellowship Christian vs. Lovett
Mount Paran Christian vs. Savannah Christian
Holy Innocents Episcopal vs. Landmark Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Hebron Christian Academy
Wesleyan vs. Calvary Day
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Providence Christian
North Cobb Christian vs. Walker
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.