2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - April 29-May 2

The 2026 Georgia high school baseball playoffs roll on with the second round of action getting underway on April 29, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.

All GHSA Classes will play their second-round games April 29-May 2. The 2026 GHSA state championships will begin on May 22.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (GHSA) - April 29-May 2, 2026

2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division I Baseball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

Class 1A Division I Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Second Round

Gordon Lee vs. Toombs County

Academy for Classical Education vs. Fitzgerald

Social Circle vs. Jeff Davis

Banks County vs. Worth County

Elbert County vs. Pepperell

Fannin County vs. Bleckley County

Vidalia vs. Rabun County

Jasper County Monticello vs. Bremen

Class 1A Division II Tournament Dates:

April 22 : First Round

: First Round April 29 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Second Round

Wilcox County vs. Towns County

Lanier County vs. Metter

Bowdon vs. Baconton Charter

Irwin County vs. Screven County

Emanuel County Institute vs. Taylor County

Miller County vs. Trion

Bryan County vs. Charlton County

Lake Oconee Academy vs. Treutlen

Class 2A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Second Round

Pike County vs. Pierce County

Galloway vs. Crisp County

Cook vs. Columbus

Redan vs. North Murray

Franklin County vs. Thomson

Appling County vs. Tattnall County

Shaw vs. Rockmart

Morgan County vs. Stephens County

Class 3A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Second Round

Cherokee Bluff vs. Troup County

Whitewater vs. North Hall

Harlem vs. Jefferson

Peach County vs. Southeast Bulloch

Adairsville vs. Pickens

West Laurens vs. Northwest Whitfield

Oconee County vs. Dawson County

Calhoun vs. Sandy Creek

Class 4A Tournament Dates:

April 22 : First Round

: First Round April 29 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Second Round

Jackson vs. East Forsyth

Kell vs. Harris County

Cartersville vs. Ware County

Blessed Trinity vs. St. Pius X Catholic

Starr's Mill vs. Cambridge

Benedictine vs. Allatoona

Marist vs. Union Grove

North Oconee vs. Cedartown

Class 5A Tournament Dates:

April 23 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Third Round

: Third Round May 15 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 25: Championship Round

Second Round

Habersham Central vs. Woodward Academy

Newnan vs. Houston County

Glynn Academy vs. Gainesville

McIntosh vs. Pope

Coffee vs. South Paulding

Milton vs. Brunswick

Thomas County Central vs. Villa Rica

Roswell vs. Loganville

Class 6A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Third Round

: Third Round May 15 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 25: Championship Round

Second Round

Mill Creek vs. Peachtree Ridge

Walton vs TBD

Colquitt County vs. North Gwinnett

Etowah vs. Denmark

South Forsyth vs. Cherokee

Parkview vs. Lowndes

West Forsyth vs. North Paulding

Brookwood vs. Buford

Class Private Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Second Round

Athens Academy vs. King's Ridge Christian

Fellowship Christian vs. Lovett

Mount Paran Christian vs. Savannah Christian

Holy Innocents Episcopal vs. Landmark Christian

Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Hebron Christian Academy

Wesleyan vs. Calvary Day

Prince Avenue Christian vs. Providence Christian

North Cobb Christian vs. Walker

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