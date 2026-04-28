Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? – April 28, 2026

Central Florida high school baseball teams got off to an auspicious start in the 2026 playoffs.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 18 athletes for Central Florida Baseball Player of the Week for games played April 20-25, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 13-18, 2026: Melbourne RHP Clay MacConnell.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., May 3, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Ethan White, UTIL, Lake Mary

Senior went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBI to help the Rams stun top-seeded Creekside, 6-3, in the Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinals.

Lukas Stirewalt, P, West Orange

Junior struck out five in three innings pitched to march the Warriors past Sandalwood, 4-1, in the Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinals.

Justin Cronin, INF, Spruce Creek

Junior went wild by going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to guide the Hawks past Flagler Palm Coast, 11-1, in the Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinals.

Shaurya Bhosale, UTIL, Hagerty

Super sophomore slapped two hits in four at-bats, including a triple, and drove in three runs to power the Huskies past Winter Park, 8-2, in the Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinals.

Jayden Perez, OF/RHP, Harmony

Stellar sophomore went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored to steer the Longhorns past Osceola County rival, St. Cloud, 6-5, in the Class 7A, Region 3 quarterfinals.

Fabian Antosanti, INF/C, Lake Minneola

Star senior continued his assault on Florida pitching, going 3-for-4 with a home run to guide the Hawks past Dwyer, 12-5, in a Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Bryce Conner, INF, Melbourne

Super sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, one run scored and four RBI to power the Bulldogs past Horizon, 4-2, in a Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Chance Baisden, UTIL, Winter Springs

Went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI to help the Bears maul Seabreeze, 11-1, in a Class 5A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Nate Davis, OF/LHP, Bishop Moore

Senior went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Hornets past Hudson, 11-1, in the Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinals.

Caleb Fullen, UTIL, Mount Dora

Went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to help the Hurricanes storm past Lake Wales, 14-3, in the Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinals.

Braeden Barnes, OF/LHP, Eustis

Senior struck out 15 batters and walked only two in a complete-game, one-hitter to power the Panthers past Weeki Wachee, 5-1, in the Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinals.

Ty Brandes, INF/P, Merritt Island

Sophomore went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI, and pitched one inning to steer the Mustangs past Jensen Beach, 10-1, in the Class 4A, Region 4 quarterfinals.

Cooper Janke, 1B/P, Cocoa Beach

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound sophomore struck out six and allowed no hits in three innings to march the Minutemen past Lake Highland Prep, 8-2, in the Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinals.

Cannon Koronka, SS/2B, The First Academy

Senior went 4-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI to lead the defending Class 2A state champ Royals past Santa Fe Catholic, 5-4, in the Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinals.

Max Irving, INF, Montverde Academy

Senior went 2-for 3 with a grand slam to guide the Eagles past Foundation Academy, 12-0, in the Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinals.

Max Sakala, SS/3B/RHP, Orangewood Christian School

Talented junior tossed a three-hitter through 6 2/3 innings, striking out a whopping 14 batters and walking none, to power the Rams past Oak Hall, 7-1, in the Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinals.

Quinten Berry, CF/C, Deltona Trinity Christian

Star senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBI to guide the Eagles past Geneva School, 12-4, in the Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinals.

Weston Barrett, INF, Mount Dora Christian

Super sophomore went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a home run to power the Bulldogs past St. John Lutheran, 20-0, in the Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962