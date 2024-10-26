AHSAA football records broken, region titles won, playoff spots lost
We learned a lot from this week's schedule of AHSAA of high school football games. As the regular season continues to roll, and only one week left of regular season play, there were plenty of newsworthy items in Alabama high school fields this week.
Let’s see what we learned this week in AHSAA football!
Alvin Henderson breaks all-time state career rushing record
Prolific Elba High star and Auburn University commit Alvin Henderson added another historic milestone to his career on Friday, breaking the AHSAA state rushing record for yards in a career.
The previous record holder was Alexandria’s Mac Campbell, who played back in the 1990’s and ended his career with 9,839 yards. The now former record holder was in attendance to present Henderson with a certificate and a game ball. To add to the historic milestone, Elba got the big win over Florala 40-24 in a tight football game! Elba will be making the playoffs, and Henderson is very close to eclipsing the 10,000 rushing yards in a career, which has only been done by a handful of players in the entire country.
Corner gets a historic region championship
Corner has struggled a lot in its program's history, but on Friday the Yellow Jackets got a region title. It is something that has eluded Corner since 1987, when they were Area titles.
Despite trailing most of the night against Carver Birmingham, Corner rallied to win and capture the region championship. Now, Corner will be looking for a different title though, and that being a state championship.
Class 7A Region 2 wraps up, proves it’s elite
The fifth place team in this region beat the second ranked team and no one really batted an eye. That is how strong the AHSAA's Class 7A Region 2 has become. Carver Montgomery knocked off the Opelika Bulldogs on Thursday night after trailing 28-6 in the second quarter. The region wraps up with Auburn ending the season undefeated, with Opelika coming in second, Central Phenix City coming in third and Enterprise coming into fourth. Carver Montgomery will go down as one of the best teams to not make the playoffs.
Coosa Christian wraps up an excellent regular season
Coosa Christian got off to a rough start in 2024, losing 41-7 to Pierce County from Georgia. Since then, Coosa Christian has been on an absolute tear, with wins over teams like Fyffe, and now Tuscaloosa Academy. The Conquerors made the jump up to 2A this past offseason and certainly look like a title contender in 2A. In fact you could probably argue for them to be the favorites in the classification. Coosa Christian has vastly improved the last few years and Friday night capped off an excellent 9-1 regular season that looks to see them continue to reach new heights!
Wadley runs the regular season table
The Wadley Bulldogs came into the season with a lot of attention for their 1A classification and now they have run the table during the regular season. They have even beaten teams in classifications above them, such as Horseshoe Bend, Lee Scott and BB Comer. The Bulldogs capped off their regular season, Friday, with a region title victory over a very good Winterboro team and an 8-0 record. The Bulldogs will now look to make a postseason run and get the first state title in program history.