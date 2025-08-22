AHSAA High School Football Final Scores: Aug. 21, 205
There were 22 high school football games in the state of Alabama, on Thursday, as the AHSAA kicked off the 2025 high school football season.
The highest scoring game of the night was St. John Paul II's 62-27 win over Elkmont as the two teams combined for 89 points. Cold Springs eclipsed St. John Paul II as the highest scoring team, with 65 points in its rout of Hanceville. In doing so, the Eagles established the day's largest margin of victory, at 58, in their 65-7 win.
The closest contest of the night proved to be Arab's 18-14 win over Albertville, while Flomaton's 17-0 win over Clark County was the evening's lowest scoring game.
AHSAA High School Football Scores: Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025
(Scores listed alphabetically by winning team)
A.H. Parker 41, Ramsay 13
Quarterback Dylan Reese put on a show for Parker, passing for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a big win over Ramsay.
Arab 18, Albertville 14
Citronelle 35, Millry 0
Cordova 27, Oakman 7
Cordova raced out to a 27-16 lead after three quarters and held on as Oakman scored 14 unanswered points in the final quarter.
Cold Springs 65, Hanceville 7
Cold Springs scored 37 second quarter points and rolled to Thursday's largest margin of victory.
Flomaton 17, Clarke County 0
Gainesville (Ga.) 49, Moody 7
Geraldine 41, Sardis 14
Headland 33, Dale County 20
Lauderdale County 26, Lexington 19
Montevallo 14, Tarrant 6
Muscle Shoals 24, Gadsden City 6
North Sand Mountain 53, Woodville 7
Oakman 23, Cordova 2
Pike Road 21, Prattville 14
Senior Jordan Holmes returned an interception 50 yards for a pick six and had a game-winning TD catch with a little more than minute remaining in the fourth quarter to lift Pike Road over Prattville.
Smiths Station 24, Shaw 0
Spanish Fort 27, Fairhope 7
Spring Garden 44, Sand Rock 28
St. John Paul II 62, Elkmont 27
Thompson 37, Carver 6
Thompson, the top-ranked team in Alabama, scored 31 unanswered second half points to rout Carver in its season opener.