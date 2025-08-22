High School

AHSAA High School Football Final Scores: Aug. 21, 205

Alabama kicks off the 2025 high school football season with 22 games on Thursday

Tuscaloosa Academy's Mark Norris (5) is tackled by ACA's Parker Graves (12) and ACA’s Will Durrett (2) at American Christian Academy Aug. 21 to open the 2025 high school football season in Alabama.
There were 22 high school football games in the state of Alabama, on Thursday, as the AHSAA kicked off the 2025 high school football season.

The highest scoring game of the night was St. John Paul II's 62-27 win over Elkmont as the two teams combined for 89 points. Cold Springs eclipsed St. John Paul II as the highest scoring team, with 65 points in its rout of Hanceville. In doing so, the Eagles established the day's largest margin of victory, at 58, in their 65-7 win.

The closest contest of the night proved to be Arab's 18-14 win over Albertville, while Flomaton's 17-0 win over Clark County was the evening's lowest scoring game.

AHSAA High School Football Scores: Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025

(Scores listed alphabetically by winning team)

A.H. Parker 41, Ramsay 13

Quarterback Dylan Reese put on a show for Parker, passing for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a big win over Ramsay.

Arab 18, Albertville 14

Citronelle 35, Millry 0

Cordova 27, Oakman 7

Cordova raced out to a 27-16 lead after three quarters and held on as Oakman scored 14 unanswered points in the final quarter.

Cold Springs 65, Hanceville 7

Cold Springs scored 37 second quarter points and rolled to Thursday's largest margin of victory.

Flomaton 17, Clarke County 0

Gainesville (Ga.) 49, Moody 7

Geraldine 41, Sardis 14

Headland 33, Dale County 20

Lauderdale County 26, Lexington 19

Montevallo 14, Tarrant 6

Muscle Shoals 24, Gadsden City 6

North Sand Mountain 53, Woodville 7

Oakman 23, Cordova 2

Pike Road 21, Prattville 14

Senior Jordan Holmes returned an interception 50 yards for a pick six and had a game-winning TD catch with a little more than minute remaining in the fourth quarter to lift Pike Road over Prattville.

Smiths Station 24, Shaw 0

Spanish Fort 27, Fairhope 7

Spring Garden 44, Sand Rock 28

St. John Paul II 62, Elkmont 27

Thompson 37, Carver 6

Thompson, the top-ranked team in Alabama, scored 31 unanswered second half points to rout Carver in its season opener.

Thorsby 22, Isabella 8

Trinity Presbyterian 15, Holtville 14

Tuscaloosa Academy 16, American Christian Academy 14

