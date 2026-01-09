Alabama (AHSAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 158 games scheduled across Alabama on Friday, January 9. You can follow every game live on our Alabama High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as Hoover heads to Vestavia Hills and Arab hosts Scottsboro.
Alabama High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 9
With a number games featuring some of the best teams in the state, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Alabama high school girls basketball season rolls on.
