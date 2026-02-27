Georgia High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - February 27, 2026
The 2025 Georgia high school girls basketball state championships continue on Friday, February 27 with 60 games scheduled in the second round.
High School on SI has brackets from every classification in the Georgia high school girls state playoffs. The championship games begin on March 11.
Georgia High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - February 27, 2026
Class AAAAAA Bracket
Archer vs. Camden County - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Carrollton vs. Hillgrove - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Grayson vs. Valdosta - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
South Forsyth vs. Cherokee - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Campbell vs. North Forsyth - 02/27 | 3:30 PM ET
Lowndes vs. Grovetown - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
North Paulding vs. Westlake - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Buford vs. Newton - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Class AAAAA Bracket
Woodward Academy vs. Evans - 02/27 | 1:00 PM ET
Coffee vs. Morrow - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Milton vs. Brunswick - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Sequoyah vs. Newnan - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
South Paulding vs. River Ridge - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Loganville vs. Shiloh - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
New Manchester vs. Creekview - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Bradwell Institute vs. Tri-Cities - 02/28 | 2:30 PM ET
Class AAAA Bracket
Creekside vs. Madison County - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Jones County vs. Starr's Mill - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Dalton vs. Wayne County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Kell vs. Southwest DeKalb - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Northview vs. Blessed Trinity - 02/27 | 3:30 PM ET
Warner Robins vs. Cartersville - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Woodland vs. Marist - 2/27 | 3:00 PM ET
North Oconee vs. Midtown - 2/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Class AAA Bracket
White County vs. Monroe - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Cherokee Bluff vs. Ridgeland - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Stephenson vs. Luella - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Sandy Creek vs. Cross Creek - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Lumpkin County vs. Jenkins - 02/27 | 2:00 PM ET
Pickens vs. North Hall - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Oconee County vs. Baldwin - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Heritage vs. Northwest Whitfield - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Class AA Bracket
Sonoraville vs. Josey - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Westside vs. Hart County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Carver vs. Hardaway - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Franklin County vs. Coahulla Creek - 02/27 | 3:30 PM ET
Therrell vs. Columbia - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Appling County vs. Tattnall County - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Union County vs. Thomson - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Murray County vs. Laney - 02/27 | 4:00 PM ET
Class A Division I Bracket
Heard County vs. Bremen - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Putnam County vs. Fannin County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Elbert County vs. Lamar County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Vidalia vs. Commerce - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Brantley County vs. East Laurens - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Bacon County vs. Banks County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Model vs. Rabun County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Thomasville vs. Fitzgerald - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Class A Division II Bracket
Wilcox County vs. Warren County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Brooks County vs. Bryan County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Bowdon vs. Pelham - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Screven County vs. Macon County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Metter vs. Taylor County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Wheeler County vs. Terrell County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Emanuel County Institute vs. Charlton County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Washington-Wilkes vs. Telfair County - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Class Private
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Hebron Christian Academy - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Savannah Country Day vs. Whitefield Academy - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
King's Ridge Christian vs. Christian Heritage - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
St. Francis vs. Providence Christian - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
North Cobb Christian vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Galloway vs. Trinity Christian - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Mount Paran Christian vs. Greater Atlanta Christian - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
Athens Academy vs. Fellowship Christian - 02/27 | 3:00 PM ET
All Georgia (GHSA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship