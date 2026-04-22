Alabama High School Coach Arrested on Multiple Sex Crime Charges Involving Student

A now-former Alabama high school girls head basketball coach is facing multiple sex crime charges related to alleged sexual contact with a student.

Paige Parker Adams led Cold Springs High School to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 2A state basketball championship game this past March, falling to North Sand Mountain in the finals.

Now, according to a report from KCRG.com , Adams has been charged with multiple sex-related offenses involving a student.

The 35-year-old, who resigned from her position as head girls basketball coach during a March 25 special meeting, was arrested Tuesday by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Adams faces charges that include one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student, one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 and 30 counts of a school employee distributing obscene material to a student.

Adams Resigned Prior to Charges Being Filed

Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County Schools Superintendent, issued a statement regarding Adams' resignation.

“This is the first formal complaint I have received regarding this employee,” Barnette said. “As soon as the concern was brought forward, an investigation was immediately initiated. The employee chose to resign at that time.

“In accordance with standard procedure, all CCBOE materials were returned, and she was escorted from school property. The matter has been referred to the appropriate authorities, and I promptly called a board meeting to approve her resignation. Our sole focus is protecting students of Cullman County Schools. We are going to do what is right, as we always have.”

Investigation Remains Ongoing

At the time of her resignation, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it had launched an investigation.

“We have been made aware of the recent resignation of a Cullman County school employee,” the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office told WBRC.com . “The circumstances surrounding the resignation are under investigation. We will consult with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office and will provide more information at the appropriate time.”

Cold Spring made a strong run to the state championship game, finishing this past season with a record of 23-11 overall. Cold Springs has been successful in recent years, finishing the 2023-24 season with a record of 27-5 overall after going 31-3 in 2022-23.

Former Player Turned Coach

Adams was hired to replace legendary Cold Springs head coach Tammy West, who stepped down after 33 seasons, 754 wins and four Alabama High School Athletic Association state championships.

Adams was a player under West, twice helping the Eagles win state championships in Class 2A in 2008 and again in 2009. She was named all-state and played at Union University before beginning her coaching career at Holly Pond. She was also an assistant under West before taking the head position.